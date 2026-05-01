Global Sumud Flotilla Activists Taken to Greece After Israeli Interception

Over 100 activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, attempting to deliver aid to Gaza, have been intercepted by Israeli forces and transported to Greece. Two steering committee members are being held in Israel for questioning. International reactions are divided, with some governments condemning Israel's actions and others supporting them.

Following a recent interception by Israel i forces, over 100 activists participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla have been transported to Greece . The flotilla, comprised of more than 50 vessels that departed from ports in France, Spain, and Italy, was attempting to breach Israel ’s naval blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza .

The interception occurred in international waters near the Greek island of Crete late Wednesday, local time. Consular officials, including those representing Australia, are currently stationed in Crete to provide assistance to those transferred and to ascertain the status of any detained Australian citizens. The Israeli defense minister, Gideon Sa'ar, confirmed that all individuals intercepted from the flotilla vessels were unharmed and would be disembarked on a Greek beach.

The operation unfolded as Israeli forces approached the flotilla’s boats with military speedboats, reportedly utilizing lasers and displaying semi-automatic weapons, according to flotilla organizers who characterized the event as a ‘violent raid’. Subsequently, an Israeli army ship transferred 168 crew members to Greek vessels, which then conveyed them to the port of Atherinolakkos in Crete. Buses and an ambulance were prepared to receive the arriving activists.

However, two members of the flotilla’s steering committee, Saif Abu Keshek and Thiago Ávila, were not transferred to Greece. Israeli authorities have indicated they will be brought to Israel for questioning, citing suspicions of terrorist affiliation for Abu Keshek and illegal activity for Ávila. The Israeli foreign ministry has labeled the flotilla as a ‘provocation’ intended to divert attention from Hamas’s refusal to disarm and to serve the interests of those seeking publicity through such actions.

While the majority of the intercepted activists are now in Greece, approximately 47 other vessels associated with the flotilla are still navigating off the southern coast of Crete, with plans to anchor and potentially continue towards Gaza. Each ship is reportedly carrying around one ton of essential supplies, including food, medical provisions, and other vital equipment.

The situation has drawn international reactions, with several European governments demanding the release of the activists and condemning Israel’s actions as a violation of international law. These governments argue that Israel’s control over entry points to Gaza is causing severe shortages of goods and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis, particularly since the commencement of the conflict with Hamas in October 2023.

The United Nations and various non-governmental organizations have echoed these concerns, accusing Israel of restricting the flow of aid into the territory. Conversely, the United States has expressed support for Israeli authorities, dismissing the flotilla as a ‘stunt’ and anticipating that allies will deny any form of support – including port access, docking, and refueling – to participating vessels. Activists had anticipated the interception, drawing parallels to previous flotilla attempts to reach Gaza.

A prior voyage by the Global Sumud Flotilla in the summer and autumn of 2025 had already garnered international attention before being intercepted by Israel off the coasts of Egypt and Gaza in early October. The ongoing situation highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics surrounding Gaza and the persistent challenges in delivering humanitarian aid to the region





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