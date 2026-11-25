Global surface temperatures hit a record 2.24C above preindustrial levels, marking six consecutive days over the 2C threshold. Copernicus scientists warn this signals accelerated climate heating driven by fossil fuels and El Nino.

The global climate system has recorded its most intense heating period to date, with average daily surface temperatures surpassing 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial baseline levels for six consecutive days. On 23 November, the daily global surface temperature reached a staggering 2.24C above the preindustrial benchmark, establishing a new historical high for such anomalies. This streak, which continues through the current period, serves as a stark warning of the accelerating pace of global warming despite international efforts to mitigate emissions.

Record Breaking Temperature Anomalies Explained

Samantha Burgess, the strategic lead for climate at the Copernicus Climate Change Service, described the current situation as an exceptional global temperature anomaly that persists longer and reaches higher peaks than previous events. While the six-day duration is technically too brief to definitively signify that the upper range of the Paris Climate Agreement target has been permanently breached, scientists view it as an early and alarming indication of future climate trajectories. This event marks only the third time in recorded history that daily temperatures have climbed over the 2C mark, following earlier occurrences in November 2023 and February 2024, but unlike those periods, this week's temperatures did not fluctuate below the threshold.

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Fossil Fuels and El Nino Driving Heat Surge

The primary drivers behind these extreme temperature spikes are the long-term global heating caused by human activities, specifically the burning of fossil fuels, combined with the intense influence of an unusually large El Nino weather pattern. The last El Nino of this specific magnitude occurred in the 1870s, a period that historically led to a mass famine resulting in 50 million deaths, according to Burgess. Scientists project that the current El Nino event is expected to peak between now and January, although its full climatic impact will not be fully realized until several months after its peak, exacerbating the heat already present in the global system.

Feedback Loops Threaten Forest Carbon Sinks

The excessive heat entering the global system is actively creating dangerous feedback loops that worsen the climate crisis, particularly in vulnerable tropical ecosystems. Drought conditions and wildfires in tropical rainforests are reducing the vigor of these ecosystems, thereby diminishing their capacity to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. This loss of carbon absorption capability means that even as emissions continue, the planet's natural ability to counteract them is weakening, leading to a more rapid accumulation of greenhouse gases in the air.

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Accelerating CO2 Growth and Economic Impacts

Richard Betts, the head of climate impacts research at the Met Office Hadley Centre, highlighted that the increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration from this year to next is projected to be approximately 3.5 parts per million. This rate of increase is one-third faster than in recent years and nearly twice as fast as the trajectory required if the world had been on track to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. This acceleration underscores the urgent need to eliminate fossil fuel emissions, as the current pace of carbon accumulation far exceeds the limits necessary to avoid catastrophic climate scenarios.

Infrastructure Failures and Public Health Risks

Against the backdrop of these growing temperature records, governments face a dual challenge of preparing societies for higher temperatures while simultaneously accelerating reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. The immediate physical impacts are already visible, with infrastructure maladapted to current climate conditions suffering from melting roads, buckling train lines, overwhelmed hospitals, and closed schools during recent summer heatwaves. In the longer term, the rapid rise in carbon dioxide serves as a reminder that without stopping emissions, the world is on track for increasingly severe impacts, including droughts that lead to forest fires, smoke pollution affecting human health, and significant risks to global food and water supplies.