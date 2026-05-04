‘Globalise the Intifada’ Event Cancelled in Sydney Amidst Intense Backlash

Sydney Mayor Clover Moore has cancelled an event supporting the slogan “Globalise the Intifada” following widespread condemnation and pressure, blaming the media for fueling division. The event was set to take place during the Bondi terror attack Royal Commission hearings.

Sydney Mayor Clover Moore has cancelled an event planned to support the phrase “Globalise the Intifada” following significant pressure from the Jewish community, political figures, and widespread public backlash.

The event, originally scheduled for Tuesday evening in a government building, was scrapped as the Royal Commission into the Bondi terror attack commenced its hearings. Moore directly attributed the cancellation to what she described as a divisive media campaign, specifically citing the Murdoch media’s coverage as exploitative of trauma and contributing to a polarized environment.

The decision comes after a NSW Parliamentary Inquiry officially recognized “Globalise the Intifada” as a call for violence against Jewish Australians, a characterization strongly supported by the Jewish Board of Deputies. The phrase is understood to incite harm towards Jewish individuals globally. The controversy surrounding the event intensified due to concerns raised by community leaders, including former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, and alarming social media activity from one of the scheduled speakers.

David Ossip, president of the Jewish Board of Deputies, welcomed the mayor’s decision, deeming it appropriate given the recognized violent connotations of the slogan. He emphasized the danger posed by the phrase, explaining it essentially advocates for the killing or maiming of Jewish people wherever they are found. Moore, in her statement, acknowledged the rising levels of antisemitism, Islamophobia, and anti-Palestinian racism, particularly in the wake of the Bondi terror attack and ongoing violence in the Middle East.

She highlighted her efforts to support grieving communities through visits to mosques and synagogues, adjustments to holiday celebrations, and utilizing public platforms like New Year’s Eve for reflection. Moore stressed the importance of avoiding events that could exacerbate hostility and fear, especially during the Royal Commission’s focus on antisemitism and social cohesion. Despite acknowledging the sensitive climate, Moore vehemently criticized the media’s role in escalating the situation.

She accused certain media outlets of engaging in a “discourse of division” and conducting a “persistent media campaign” aimed at shutting down the event. Moore claimed the coverage oversimplified complex issues, exploited trauma, and unfairly demanded communities choose sides. She specifically targeted the Murdoch media, alleging their reporting was done in “bad faith.

” This criticism drew a response from Sky News host Sharri Markson, who congratulated The Daily Telegraph editor Ben English on a successful campaign to pressure Moore into cancelling the event. Markson noted that Moore initially resisted calls for cancellation and that a sustained effort was required to convince her to reconsider supporting the “dangerous” slogan.

The cancellation marks a significant moment in the ongoing debate surrounding free speech, political expression, and the boundaries of acceptable discourse, particularly in relation to sensitive geopolitical issues and the protection of vulnerable communities. The event’s planned forum aimed to assert the right to publicly express the “Globalise the Intifada” slogan, a right now denied due to its recognized potential to incite violence and contribute to a hostile environment for Jewish Australians.

The situation underscores the challenges faced by public officials in balancing competing interests and navigating complex social and political landscapes





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