A western Sydney GP says GLP-1 weight loss drugs such as Wegovy and Ozempic can be a double-edged sword, citing a patient who lost 10kg of muscle and gained 1kg of fat. He calls for proper monitoring, diet and exercise support.

A western Sydney GP has warned that popular weight loss drugs known as GLP-1 s can cause serious harm if patients are not properly supported, citing a patient who lost 10 kilograms of muscle mass and gained one kilogram of fat mass.

Dr Kean-Seng Lim, who has practised for more than 30 years and is a former Australian Medical Association NSW president, said the medications are a double-edged sword. His Mount Druitt clinic, where four in five patients are overweight or obese, has seen the consequences first-hand. In his waiting room, a woman struggles to rise from her chair because her muscles have wasted away.

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Dr Lim said she had been prescribed GLP-1s through another provider with no follow-up or advice on diet and exercise. She ate less food and, crucially, did not eat enough protein. A body composition analysis showed she had lost 10 kilograms of muscle mass and gained one kilogram of fat mass. She was left at significant risk of falls.

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Risks of Muscle Wastage and Fat Gain

The woman was aged over 60, according to Dr Lim. He said the case highlights the risks of drugs such as Wegovy and Ozempic, which contain semaglutide. Demand for GLP-1 medications is expected to accelerate. The first two oral GLP-1s, Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill and Lilly's Foundayo, have been approved for chronic weight management when combined with diet and exercise.

These drugs can be life-changing, triggering significant weight loss and lowering the risk of obesity-related complications. Semaglutides have also been shown to lower the risk of heart attack, stroke and cardiovascular death. Dr Lim warned that the focus for these agents has been on weight rather than health. Among the risks are malnutrition, muscle wastage and unhealthy eating habits.

Patients may rapidly regain weight when they stop the drugs or end up worse off with lower muscle mass, increased risk of falls and other harms. As with any powerful drug, he said, it must be used properly and patients need monitoring, ideally through a multidisciplinary team. He said there are very real risks.

Projections for Future GLP-1 Use

By 2036, between 17 and 30 per cent of the Australian population, up to 7 million people, could be using GLP-1s, according to EY-Parthenon modelling published in July. Clinical trials and real-world data consistently show that stopping GLP-1 use leads to a rapid rebound in weight and a reversal of improvements in cardio-metabolic risk factors.

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Dr Lim said very few patients actually stay on these medications on an ongoing basis, even though studies show great weight gain usually follows when the medication stops. Responsible GLP-1 use involves planning for that eventuality by adopting healthy diet and exercise habits, so patients do not regain the weight they lost or keep the regained weight to a minimum.

On the bright side, when used well and with good nutritional support, preferably with an experienced dietitian, and with good exercise support, very good results can be achieved. In the best-case scenario, patients either maintain or even improve their muscle mass while reducing fat mass, which improves metabolic rate and reduces the rate of weight regain. Start 3