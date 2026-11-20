Australia's medicine regulator has approved two oral GLP-1 weight-loss pills, Eli Lilly's Foundayo and Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill, as the food industry adapts to growing demand.

Australia's medicine regulator has approved two oral GLP-1 weight-loss pills, a move expected to accelerate the country's already rapid adoption of the drugs. Eli Lilly's daily tablet, marketed as Foundayo, and Novo Nordisk Pharmaceuticals' Wegovy pill will become available within days.

Wegovy goes on sale Friday, while Eli Lilly says Foundayo will be available in coming days. The oral alternatives are set to make weight-loss treatments more attractive for many than the weekly injections available on the market so far. GLP-1 drugs have evolved from treating diabetes to managing obesity. They reduce users' appetite and weight, but also put them at higher risk of nutritional deficiency and muscle loss, and questions remain about their long-term side effects.

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Karen Martini perplexed by GLP-1 trends

Celebrated restaurateur and cookbook author Karen Martini has seen all sorts of trends during her career. The latest, the explosive growth in use of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, leaves her perplexed. What I find most disappointing is groups of well-dressed, thinner men and women out to lunch or dinner, who still want the experience of going out, eating and drinking, Martini says.

And all they do is push the food around the plates pretending to eat, usually ordering too much to compensate for not eating. I have seen this from time to time in restaurants in Melbourne, Sydney and Europe. It is a sad state of affairs for all chefs making beautiful food, she says. Every chef wants to please the diner and see flavours savoured, and clean plates sent back to the kitchen.

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We thrive on people enjoying food, rather than pushing it aside and not being able to finish. Australians are obsessed with health and longevity, but have an excess weight problem. Official figures show 14.6 million of us are overweight or obese, representing 67 per cent of adults and 27 per cent of children. These excess-weight figures are tipped to tumble as GLP-1 medicines become cheaper and easier to use.

Australia's 160 billion dollar food and grocery sector has found itself at the front line of this GLP-1 boom. Supermarkets, restaurants, meal-delivery businesses, cafes and fast-food chains are considering and changing their offerings, prices and portion sizes to capture a user market that on one estimate will grow to 30 per cent of adults, or 7 million people, within a decade.

Food sector adapts to GLP-1 demand

Broadly, meals for users will be smaller, low-fat, low-spice and filling, with added protein to prevent muscle loss and added fibre to aid digestion. At restaurants, smaller entrees and big plates of protein to share, such as lamb or steak, could become more popular, says Martini. Australia is still at an early stage of the GLP-1 wave, says Rolf Weber, who leads meals-delivery business Marley Spoon.

Twelve per cent of Marley Spoon's sales are GLP-1 support meals, which are smaller, low in fat, have at least 20 grams of protein, six grams of fibre, and are designed to be easy to digest. Pasta, dairy, and even rice are not immune to the protein obsession.

Rice brand Sunrice says 28 per cent of Australians are seeking high-protein foods when they shop, which has prompted it to release a Protein+ Rice product with 10 grams of protein via beef-derived collagen peptides. Dietitians Australia president Dr Fiona Willer says weight is not the same as health, and she is concerned about the risk of malnutrition among users who do not plan their meals or get monitored by a health professional.

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You get full on much less food than before, so every mouthful counts when you are on these drugs, she says. GLP-1 drugs are subsidised through the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme for type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, but not for weight loss alone. People who want the drug for weight loss must pay hundreds of dollars a month, meaning disadvantaged people are either priced out of the life-changing medication or sacrificing other spending.

One study found half a million people each month use it for type 2 diabetes, and more still for weight loss. A separate EY Studio+ survey found one in 10 Australian adults used them. Regulatory approval of GLP-1 tablets instead of a weekly injection and the drug's expected listing on the PBS for weight-loss purposes, slashing prices to just 25 dollars a month, are tipped to ramp up demand. It will become more affordable, that means a higher uptake.

PBS listing drives GLP-1 uptake hopes

It will reach some sort of ceiling eventually, but we are far away from reaching that, says Weber. He predicts, in time, 20 per cent of Australians will either be on weight-loss medication or taking a break from it. Consultants EY-Parthenon forecast take-up will rise to 30 per cent in a decade if PBS approval expands to include GLP-1 use for weight loss and secondary morbidities such as hypertension and heart disease.

Health Minister Mark Butler has described this class of drugs as too important not to have on the PBS, but there are concerns about how much this would cost. A spokesperson for the Department of Health says negotiations on a potential PBS listing for weight management were ongoing.

Next month, a decision will be released on expanding a PBS listing to obese patients with a history of heart attack, stroke or peripheral arterial disease. As yet, no company has sought subsidy through the PBS for weight-loss management alone. PBS listings typically take months, rather than years.

I suspect we may look back on their impact on society and say it has been one of the most significant changes in a long time, says Ben Willee of Spinach Advertising, whose firm has done campaigns for food companies. As the market evolves, the intersection of pharmaceutical innovation and culinary adaptation will continue to define the Australian dining experience.