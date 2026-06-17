Glue Store Shuts Down Permanently After Years on Australian High Street

Australian fashion retailer Glue has permanently closed all stores and its website after parent company Accent Group decided to exit the business due to financial losses.

After more than two decades on the Australia n high street, fashion retailer Glue has permanently shut down both its physical stores and online platform. The closure marks the end of an era for a brand that once defined streetwear and skate culture for a generation of Australia ns.

Glue was founded in 1998 and quickly became a go-to destination for trendy apparel, footwear, and accessories, particularly among younger shoppers. Over the years, it expanded to dozens of locations across the country, but changing consumer habits and intense competition from fast-fashion giants and e-commerce platforms gradually eroded its market share.

The final blow came earlier this year when parent company Accent Group announced that all remaining Glue stores would be closed or transitioned to other brands by the end of the fourth quarter of the 2026 financial year. As of today, the Glue website displays only a farewell message expressing gratitude to customers and directing them to other brands under the Accent Group umbrella, such as Platypus, Skechers, and The Athlete's Foot.

The last physical store, located at the Emporium shopping centre in Melbourne, is scheduled to close its doors on Sunday, drawing the curtain on a retail story that began in the late 1990s. The decision to shutter Glue came after the brand reported a loss of $8.4 million in the first half of the 2025-26 financial year, even though it still had 16 stores operating at the time.

Accent Group had already closed 17 Glue outlets in the previous year, and the mounting financial pressures made it untenable to continue. The parent company stated that the closures would allow it to focus on its more profitable brands and that projected earnings for the following year were expected to increase by $16 million as a result of the restructuring.

For many Australian shoppers, Glue was more than just a retailer; it was a cultural touchstone that introduced international streetwear brands to the local market and hosted events that resonated with youth subcultures. The news of its closure has sparked nostalgia and disappointment on social media, with fans reminiscing about the brand's role in shaping their personal style during their teenage years.

However, the broader retail landscape in Australia has been challenging for mid-market fashion chains, with several well-known names either downsizing or disappearing altogether in recent years. The rise of online giants like ASOS and Boohoo, combined with the convenience of Amazon and the growing preference for sustainable and second-hand fashion, has created a perfect storm for legacy bricks-and-mortar retailers.

Accent Group, which also owns brands like Hype DC and Stylerunner, has been repositioning its portfolio to align with these trends, closing underperforming stores while expanding its digital capabilities. The closure of Glue is part of a wider strategy to streamline operations and shore up profitability in a highly competitive market.

While the loss of Glue will leave a void in Australian retail, the legacy of the brand lives on through the styles and memories it created over its 26-year history. Customers who still have gift cards or are seeking refunds are advised to contact Accent Group's customer service department for assistance, as the brand's own support channels are no longer active.

As the final store prepares to close, the music, the art, and the attitude that defined Glue will fade from the high street, but for those who grew up with the brand, its influence on Australian fashion will not be easily forgotten





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Glue Store Accent Group Retail Closure Fashion Retailer Australia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tragedy in Pakistan: Australian Girl Killed by Police GunfireA nine-year-old Australian girl, Hania Ahmed, was killed when police opened fire on her family's rental car in Pakistan. The incident, which also injured her father and brother, occurred during a visit to relatives in Punjab province. Prime Minister Albanese has called for a transparent investigation.

Read more »

Australian activists allege sexual assault by Israeli forces, meet with ministersFour Australian women activists, who participated in a humanitarian flotilla to Gaza, allege they were sexually assaulted and tortured by Israeli forces after their detention. They met with federal ministers Penny Wong and Anne Aly, along with senior Australian Federal Police, to press for an investigation. The Israeli embassy denies the allegations, calling them false and noting no formal complaints or credible evidence have been presented. The activists have also requested a meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Read more »

Australian Federal Police Launch Investigation into Allegations of Israeli Abuse of Pro-Palestine ActivistsThe Australian Federal Police have launched an investigation into allegations of Israeli abuse of pro-Palestine activists who attempted to deliver aid to Gaza. The activists claim to have been subjected to rape, kidnapping, and torture while detained by Israel last month.

Read more »

Glue Store Closes Amid Economic Slowdown and Consumer Spending PressureGlue Store has permanently shut down after an $8.4 million loss, reflecting broader economic challenges. Discretionary spending is subdued due to higher interest rates and fuel costs, with household savings dropping and the Australian economy showing clear signs of slowing momentum that may extend into 2027.

Read more »