Goalhanger, Gary Lineker's Podcast Company, Tops UK Growth Rankings

Goalhanger, the podcast firm behind The Rest is Football, has been ranked the fastest-growing UK business with three-year average sales growth of 321%, reaching £37.9 million in 2025 fueled by subscriptions, live events and a Netflix deal.

Gary Lineker 's podcast company Goalhanger has been named the fastest-growing business in the United Kingdom according to the latest Sunday Times list. The company reported sales of £37.9 million for the year 2025, with an average annual growth rate of 321% over the past three years.

Its success is driven by a surge in podcast subscriptions and live events. The Rest is Football, among other shows, has attracted more than 750 million listeners since the pandemic, and the firm recently hit a milestone of 250,000 paid subscribers, generating approximately £15 million in annual revenue. Goalhanger was founded in 2018 by Lineker, former ITV sport controller Tony Horkins, and ex-journalist Jack Davenport. Lineker retains at least a 25% stake.

In December, Netflix secured a deal worth about £14 million to broadcast The Rest is Football during the World Cup. Shortly after, The Chernin Group (TCG), a Los Angeles investment firm, took a minority stake and partner Greg Bettinelli joined as a director. Goalhanger also launched a venture capital arm in 2025 to invest in creator-led media businesses, including stakes in Invisible Media and a partnership with Backyard Cricket.

The Sunday Times' 100 fastest-growing private companies collectively achieved £4 billion in sales, employing 13,700 people. London remains the dominant hub with 45 companies, while the rest are distributed across regions. A record 33 firms on the list have female founders, co-founders or CEOs, highlighting progress in diversity





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Goalhanger Gary Lineker Podcast The Rest Is Football Sunday Times Fastest-Growing Companies Netflix Subscriptions Live Events The Chernin Group Venture Capital Creator Economy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘I apologise for the rest of my life’: Ted Danson sorry for 1993 blackface roast of Whoopi GoldbergTed Danson apologised in a podcast for appearing in blackface and repeatedly using a racial slur while roasting actress Whoopi Goldberg more than three decades ago.

Read more »

ABC star walks back criticism about Grace Tame's new podcastABC star Charlie Pickering has moved to distance himself from criticism he made about Grace Tame's new podcast, saying his comments were misrepresented.

Read more »

Hanson is supremely confident, but her podcast interview reveals flaws Taylor can attackOrdinary Australians would likely be surprised by the collection of right-wing forces, particularly online, barracking for Hanson.

Read more »

Hanson is supremely confident, but her podcast interview reveals flaws Taylor can attackOrdinary Australians would likely be surprised by the collection of right-wing forces, particularly online, barracking for Hanson.

Read more »