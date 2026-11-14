Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono banned 12 matches after collision caused death of Jesus de Miguel

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono received a 12-match suspension after his on-field challenge led to the death of Jesus de Miguel in a November 2 match. De Miguel died on November 3, and Owono said he is enduring the hardest days of his life.

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono has been banned for 12 matches by the Spanish football federation's disciplinary committee, 10 days after the death of Jesus de Miguel.

The suspension was announced on Friday. Owono, an Equatorial Guinea international, was sent off in the second division clash on November 2 after racing into midfield and colliding with De Miguel while trying to clear an aerial ball. The match was played in Tenerife. De Miguel, 30, was chasing a high ball in midfield when Owono rushed far outside his area and struck him in the chest.

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Committee Justifies Maximum Suspension

After the collision, De Miguel was placed in intensive care in hospital. The Spanish forward died on November 3. The committee explained its decision in a statement. It said: The assessment of the conduct under consideration in these proceedings must be based on the facts expressly recorded in the referee's report, which states that the player was sent off for violently striking an opponent in the chest with his leg, using excessive force, while the ball was in play.

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The committee added: The tragic outcome of the incident, resulting in the death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda, is public knowledge. In view of the nature of the conduct described and the accompanying circumstances... the maximum sanction, 12 matches of suspension, is justified. Spanish police sources last week told AFP an investigation into what happened had been opened under judicial supervision.

Under Spanish law, deaths from non-natural causes, including accidents, are subject to judicial investigation, though prosecutors have said criminal proceedings are unlikely. Owono issued a statement through his club Andorra last week, saying: These are the hardest days of my life. I struggle to find the words and it is very difficult for me to process anything that has happened. I feel immense pain over the loss of Jesus.

Owono Issues Statement on Tragedy

I think of him, of his family, and of all the people who loved him. He continued: I know there will be many issues to address, and I will face whatever comes with the utmost respect. But right now, honestly, I cannot think about anything other than Jesus and the pain we are going through. Rest in peace, Jesus.

On Thursday, FC Andorra coach Carles Manso said it would be Owono who decides if and when he returns to football after the tragic incident. We will give him the space to feel completely free to decide whether, and when, he might want to return. Last Saturday, Tenerife fans and players gathered at the club's stadium for a memorial and farewell to De Miguel.

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Funeral Attended by Football Figures

His funeral took place last Thursday, and around 400 mourners attended, including Spain coach Luis de la Fuente and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.