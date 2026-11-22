Reverend Fred Nile, the evangelical minister who served more than 40 years in the NSW parliament and founded the Call to Australia party, has died at 92. Born in 1934, he was a dominant figure in Christian activism and conservative politics for five decades.

Reverend Fred Nile, the long-serving NSW politician and evangelical campaigner, has died aged 92. He was born Frederick John Nile on September 15, 1934, in Kings Cross, Sydney, and served more than 40 years in the NSW parliament.

His death marks the end of a career that spanned the church, community movements, the media and politics. Nile came to his prime of life at a time of a tidal wave of change, when many certainties were being challenged. These included the place of women in society, the sanctity of marriage, monarchism, anti-communism, militarism, and the condemnation of abortion, homosexuality and pornography. The challenges represented a tidal wave impossible to suppress.

Also read Rev Fred Nile, NSW's longest serving MP, dies aged 92

Towards the end of his life, formal same-sex marriages had been accepted and rights of transsexuals were being protected. For many progressives this was positive, wiping away bigotry and making society more just and tolerant. But others would have none of it, holding up the Bible as the ultimate arbiter of standards. One of those was Fred Nile, who as a young man responded to preaching in a Congregationalist church in Revesby, south-western Sydney.

That conversion began a career that saw him take the lead in the church, community movements, the media and politics. He was dogged by persecution and ridicule, culminating at one point in having his bust made of papier mache paraded down Oxford Street in the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. But he was respected. Many supported him.

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Family Background and Early Life

Nobody could serve a term of more than 40 years in the NSW parliament if their intrinsic value was not recognised. He became, in several senses, the Father of the House. Frederick John Nile was the son of a British migrant and Great War veteran Frederick Nile, who had become a taxi driver, and Marjorie (nee Clark). The elder Nile, described as hard-drinking and hard-swearing, was father of Fred, another son James, and daughters Marjorie and Mary.

When the younger Fred Nile was young, his parents moved to Mascot, where they bought a grocery business and Nile went to Mascot Public School. Very much in the working-class environment, the younger Nile was briefly a runner for an SP bookie and his brother would continue long-term in the racing industry. In 1946, Nile went to Cleveland Street Intermediate Commercial High School, and two years later joined the Citizens Military Forces (CMF).

He completed his Intermediate Certificate and began work as a junior storeman in the aviation industry, with Paul & Gray Pty Ltd at Mascot. When the family moved to Revesby in 1950, Nile moved to the company operation at Bankstown and went through his religious conversion. Nile decided in 1955 to train full-time for the ministry.

His boss at Paul & Gray, where Nile had become assistant manager, was reluctant to see him go but said: We cannot compete with God! Nile entered the Melbourne Bible Institute, later known as the Victorian College of the Bible, where he spent two years, became Senior Student and obtained a First-Class Diploma.

Theological Training and Marriage

He then entered the NSW Congregational Theological College and went on to study at the NSW United Faculty of Theology at the University of Sydney, and the University of New England where he did Philosophy, History and Senior Education. In December 1958, Nile married Elaine Creasly, also a child of the inner city, born in Waterloo. The next year he became student minister at the Congregational Church in Newcastle, followed by service at Bexley and Brighton-le-Sands.

Promoted to major in the CMF, he became father for the first time in 1960 when son Stephen was born, to be followed by a daughter, Sharon, and sons Mark and David. Nile was ordained at Bexley in 1964, became national director of the Australian Christian Endeavour and led the Australian delegation to the World Christian Endeavour Convention in Belfast.

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He was appointed assistant director of the Billy Graham Crusade in Sydney Showground in 1968, and in 1970 was appointed a director of the Methodist Mission to the People of New South Wales, led by the Reverend Alan Walker. Nile worked in numerous evangelical positions, edited Christian publications and took a moral stand on issues such as screening of the film O Calcutta.

He became principal of a Jesus Commune in the city to promulgate a Jesus Revolution, involving 20 young men and women who did a one-year course. His campaign led him to the formation of the Australian arm of the Festival of Light. Mary Whitehouse, who founded the festival in Britain to combat what she saw as Western decadence, came to Australia in October 1973. The knockers protested vigorously against her and against Nile.

Nile refused to back down, and also came into conflict with church people whom he saw as modernists, such as the Reverend Ted Noffs and John Spong, whom he said were trying to modify doctrine. In 1974, Nile became full-time director of the Australian Festival of Light, campaigning for purity, love and family life. According to Nile, Attorney-General Lionel Murphy laughed at them and said: You only represent yourself; you people do not count.

Festival of Light Campaigns

Nile said that instead of the streamlining of divorce as set out in the Murphy Family Law Bill, governments should direct their energies to building up family life. In February, Nile led a Festival of Light demonstration outside the studios of Channel 10, protesting about the television programs. He was supported by thousands but also brought ridicule and abuse, and often harsh treatment by an unsympathetic media.

In 1974, Nile formed the Family Action Movement, the political arm of the festival. Two years later, he transferred to the newly formed Uniting Church Australia. In 1977, he founded the Call to Australia (Fred Nile) Group, For God and Family, to replace the Family Action Movement. The political arena, he said, was where decisions were made, and Christians should be in the thick of it.

Legacy and Political Impact

The festival brought out such luminaries as journalist Malcolm Muggeridge and Mother Teresa. It campaigned against the Family Law Act and the repeal of the Summary Offences Act. He attacked school programs aimed at countering sexism in schools.