Gold Coast Homelessness Crisis: Crackdown Displaces Vulnerable Individuals

A council crackdown on homelessness on the Gold Coast is displacing vulnerable individuals, including those with severe injuries, leading to a cycle of hardship and frustration. Advocates are calling for a shift towards support and long-term solutions.

Several weeks ago, Peter Watson suffered severe injuries after falling from a wall, shattering one foot and breaking the other. Now, he faces the prospect of sleeping rough near Queensland’s Gold Coast , relying on his wheelchair and moon boots for support.

He describes the constant pain and the difficulties of living on the streets while managing his injuries. This situation is exacerbated by a recent council crackdown on homelessness, dubbed a “compliance-led” approach, which involves proactive patrols, the dismantling of tent cities, and the issuance of move-on orders, sometimes with police involvement. Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has even suggested relocating homeless individuals to Byron Bay, a statement he later downplayed as a joke.

Watson spent weeks in hospital and temporary accommodation, but could not afford to continue once the subsidy ended, and has been denied assistance through the state government’s hotel scheme. He emphasizes the detrimental effects of homelessness on physical recovery, highlighting the lack of proper nutrition and sleep. A report presented to the Gold Coast council reveals that the “compliance-led” approach has been successful in deterring people from seeking homelessness assistance in the area.

The report recommends a “place-based” approach, involving routine patrols of priority public spaces. Councillors have unanimously voted to consider intensifying these efforts to move homeless individuals from parks.

However, homeless advocates have withdrawn from council consultations, refusing to participate until the approach shifts from enforcement to support. Despite the crackdown, community complaints about tent cities persist, raising questions about the coexistence of wealth and poverty in the tourist destination. Research suggests that homelessness is primarily driven by a lack of affordable housing, rather than individual failings like drug use, unemployment, or mental illness.

The Gold Coast has received over 3,300 homelessness-related requests in the past nine months, leading to routine clearances by councils across the region. The current strategy is acknowledged by the Gold Coast council as simply displacing individuals from one location to another. Tony Sue, another individual experiencing homelessness, suffers from a shattered jaw held together by a titanium rod and a spinal problem requiring a walker.

He recounts the frustration of repeatedly starting over after being moved on from parks, losing essential items like phones and facing constant setbacks. Advocates like Maria Leebeeck of the City of Moreton BayNetwork argue for a shift towards providing assistance rather than enforcement, and suggest the possibility of designated encampments with basic amenities, though past attempts have failed. The core issue, she emphasizes, is the lack of available housing, leading to a cyclical pattern of displacement.

The situation highlights a growing crisis on the Gold Coast, where individuals with significant health challenges are left with limited options and a constant struggle for survival





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