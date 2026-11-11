Gold Coast Suns delist AFLW star Georgia Clayden amid maternity leave policy scrutiny

Gold Coast Suns announced the delisting of 31‑year‑old AFLW player Georgia Clayden weeks before her birth, sparking debate over the league's maternity leave rules and support for pregnant athletes.

Gold Coast Suns confirmed on Tuesday that 31‑year‑old AFLW player Georgia Clayden would not be offered a contract for the 2027 season, just weeks before the 2022‑debuting forward was set to give birth. The club's announcement marked another high‑profile case that has put the Australian Football League Women's maternity leave policy under scrutiny.

AFLW Maternity Policy in Focus

The AFL Players' Association reports that nearly one in four AFLW players under 22 anticipate taking a break from football to have a baby during their career. Under the current collective bargaining agreement, players are entitled to twelve months of paid parental leave, which starts six weeks before their due date. Clubs typically place such players on an inactive list, and can request an additional list spot from the AFL for a replacement player for another year.

Also read Gold Coast Suns delist AFLW player Georgia Clayden weeks before birth

However, players whose contracts expire during pregnancy are not automatically offered a new contract. This clause creates uncertainty for athletes at a vulnerable time and, combined with the AFLW's relatively small list sizes, can pressure clubs to make premature return‑to‑play decisions.

Clayden's Experience and Supporters' Reactions

Clayden, who played 44 games for the Suns, was listed as inactive in the 2026 season due to her pregnancy with her first child. In interviews she stated that, while she was unable to train for official matches, she remained "actively involved in the club's football program" and adapted her training to focus on running, swimming and gym work.

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Former AFLW player‑turned‑commentator Kate McCarthy criticised the situation, stating that "a player should be able to make the incredible life decision to start a family without fearing it could come at the expense of their football career." She further urged for greater security and genuine opportunity for post‑birth return to the game.

North Melbourne premiership player Eilish Sheerin agreed with McCarthy, noting that in other industries the policy would be viewed as discriminatory. The Suns' social‑media post thanked Clayden for her contributions to the club and wished her "all the best in what's next."

Parallel Cases in Netball and Beyond

Complications surrounding maternity leave and postpartum recovery are not unique to the AFLW. Super Netball players Emily Mannix (Melbourne Vixens) and Maddy Proud (NSW Swift) both gave birth last year and have been working to return to competitive play in 2026. Mannix announced her departure from the Vixens at the end of the season, expressing gratitude for the club's support despite the timing of her exit.

These cases collectively highlight a broader issue faced by female professional athletes worldwide, where contractual uncertainty, limited list sizes and training restrictions collide during pregnancy and the postpartum period.

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Looking Ahead: Calls for Policy Reform

As the AFLW and other sports organisations grapple with these challenges, athletes, commentators and fans alike are calling for reforms that ensure contract security, adequate support during maternity leave and clear pathways for players to return to sport post‑birth.

Future discussions will likely involve reviewing the existing collective bargaining agreement, expanding list sizes and clarifying the automatic right to contract renewal for pregnant players.