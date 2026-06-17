Gold Coast Suns Fined $20,000 After Fifth Umpire Contact Incident Involving Daniel Rioli

The AFL has fined the Gold Coast Suns $20,000 following a fifth incident this season where a player made careless contact with an umpire. Daniel Rioli was found guilty of the charge after contact during a loss to Geelong. The league has warned clubs about sanctions for repeated incidents, emphasizing concerns for umpire safety.

The Gold Coast Suns have been fined $20,000 by the Australian Football League ( AFL ) following a fifth incident this season where a player made careless contact with an umpire.

Daniel Rioli was found guilty of the charge after making contact during the team's heavy loss to Geelong at Kardinia Park. The incident was reviewed by the AFL tribunal, which upheld the charge on Tuesday night, leading to the club's penalty being issued the next day. This penalty is a direct result of the league's crackdown on such behavior, having explicitly warned all clubs before the season and again in May that fines would be imposed after a fifth offense.

The league has emphasized that these incidents are not isolated and have raised concerns about umpire safety, with some resulting in significant injuries. AFL general manager of football performance Greg Swann stated that the high number of umpire contact incidents across the league is unacceptable and that further violations by Suns players will also be met with fines at the AFL's discretion.

The fine serves as a stark reminder to all clubs about the importance of respecting officials and adhering to the league's strict conduct policies. The incident involving Daniel Rioli is part of a troubling pattern for the Gold Coast Suns, marking their fifth such offense within the current season. This recurring issue has drawn stern criticism from the AFL, which has consistently highlighted the need for players to avoid any unnecessary or careless interaction with match officials.

The specific charge against Rioli stemmed from contact during a match against Geelong, a game the Suns lost by a substantial margin. The tribunal's decision to uphold the charge was based on evidence that Rioli's actions were careless, regardless of intent. The $20,000 fine is not a punishment for Rioli personally but a collective penalty imposed on the club for failing to curb this type of behavior among its players.

The AFL's stance is clear: repeated disregard for umpire safety will result in escalating sanctions, and the Suns have now crossed a critical threshold. AFL general manager Greg Swann's comments underscore the seriousness with which the league views these incidents. He noted that the frequency of umpire contact across the competition remains alarmingly high and that several cases have caused significant harm to the officials involved.

The league's pre-season and mid-season warnings were designed to curb this trend, setting a clear limit of five incidents per club before financial penalties are triggered. By reaching this limit, the Suns have become a test case for the AFL's zero-tolerance policy. Swann indicated that the league will not hesitate to impose additional fines if more Suns players are charged and found guilty.

This approach aims to enforce accountability at the club level, encouraging better player discipline and ensuring that umpires can perform their duties without risk of injury. The incident has sparked broader discussions about player conduct and the measures needed to protect on-field officials in Australian Rules Football





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AFL Gold Coast Suns Daniel Rioli Umpire Contact Fine AFL Tribunal Greg Swann Disciplinary Action Australian Rules Football Match Officials

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