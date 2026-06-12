Gold Coast Suns Frustrated by Umpiring and Loss to Geelong Cats

Damien Hardwick criticizes umpiring and AFL out-of-bounds rule after Suns' defeat to Geelong, despite strong start and tactical adjustments.

The Gold Coast Suns suffered a frustrating defeat against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium, with coach Damien Hardwick expressing his displeasure with the umpiring and the AFL 's out-of-bounds rule.

The Suns started strongly, kicking three of the first four goals of the match, but then conceded seven consecutive goals, leaving them goalless in the second quarter and effectively ending their hopes of a rare away win. Despite a spirited effort, the Suns ultimately fell short, with Hardwick left to rue missed opportunities and questionable officiating.

Hardwick did not hold back in his post-match press conference, likening the atmosphere to the Roman Colosseum and accusing the umpires of pandering to the crowd.

'I reckon they (the umpires) were waiting, the crowd would do this one (give a thumbs down), and then all of a sudden, free kick,' he said. 'Home ground advantage, we understand that - you know you're up against it from the start. But a couple of them I thought weren't there.

' The most contentious decision was a free kick against key defender Oscar Adams for a spoil that Fox Footy's Jon Ralph called 'the perfect spoil. ' Ralph argued that the umpires overcompensated for a non-existent rule, highlighting the inconsistency in officiating. Hardwick also criticized the AFL's interpretation of the out-of-bounds rule, describing it as 'a ridiculous look' and calling for a simple change.

'The lasso rule where it comes off a guy's boot indiscriminately... that's not what the rule's for, for mine,' he said. 'If someone kicks it out of bounds, absolutely (a free kick). But if we're knocking off someone's boot and there's looking at that - they need to change it. It's an easy change.

' He stressed that the rule's current application makes the game look foolish, particularly when the ball accidentally trickles off a player's toe after a tackle, and urged the league to modify it promptly. Despite the defeat, Hardwick found positives in his team's approach, particularly their ball movement. The Suns employed an ultra-uncontested style, recording their second-highest uncontested possession differential in an opening half, with 70 handballs before quarter time.

However, he acknowledged that they failed to capitalize on their opportunities inside 50, kicking poorly at goal and missing connections.

'I thought the template and the blueprint was pretty solid. I thought we had ample opportunity to hit a winning score,' Hardwick said.

'Our template and identity with how we're playing is in reasonable space, we've just got to execute moments a bit better. ' He noted that despite the 30-point margin at three-quarter time, the game felt much closer from his perspective. With other results going against them, the Suns could slip to 10th on the ladder after the round





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AFL Gold Coast Suns Geelong Cats Damien Hardwick Umpiring Controversy

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