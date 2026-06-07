Gold Coast Suns Player Knobel Under AFL Investigation for Homophobic Slur

Gold Coast Suns ruckman Ned Knobel faces AFL integrity probe after allegedly directing a homophobic comment toward a Brisbane Lions player during Saturday's VFL match. This marks his second such incident in three years.

The Gold Coast Suns are facing scrutiny after one of their VFL players allegedly directed a homophobic slur toward an opponent during a match against the Brisbane Lions at People's First Stadium on Saturday.

The incident involving 21-year-old ruckman Ned Knobel has been referred to the AFL Integrity Unit for investigation. Knobel, who was drafted by Fremantle in 2022 before being delisted and picked up by the Suns ahead of the 2025 season, is no stranger to controversy having previously been suspended for six matches in 2024 for a similar offense. This marks his second transgression of this nature in three years, raising questions about the effectiveness of the AFL's education and disciplinary measures.

The comment was allegedly made during a stoppage in play and was overheard by match officials, who reported it to the league. Knobel has reportedly apologized to the Brisbane Lions player involved, but the investigation will proceed regardless. The Suns have expressed their commitment to diversity and inclusion and will cooperate fully with the investigation. The AFL has taken a strong stance against homophobic language in recent years, with several players receiving significant suspensions for such remarks.

Port Adelaide's Jeremy Finlayson was banned for three matches, Adelaide's Izak Rankine for four, West Coast's Jack Graham for four, Sydney's Riak Andrew for five, and Gold Coast's own Wil Powell for five games. The consistent penalties reflect the league's commitment to fostering an inclusive environment.

However, the recurrence of incidents suggests that more work needs to be done to eradicate homophobic behavior from the game. The AFLPA has reminded all players of their responsibilities under the league's code of conduct. The Integrity Unit will interview witnesses and review video footage before determining any sanctions. The outcome of this case will be closely watched as a barometer of the AFL's progress in combating discrimination.

Knobel, the son of former AFL ruckman Trent Knobel who played for Brisbane, St Kilda, and Richmond, has yet to make his AFL debut but has shown promise in the VFL with impressive hit-out tallies of 37, 33, and 39 in his last three games. He was originally drafted by Fremantle in 2022 but was delisted at the end of 2024. The Suns quickly signed him as a rookie, hoping to develop his raw talent.

This incident, however, could jeopardize his chances of an AFL call-up. His father played over 100 games across three clubs, and Ned will likely hope to emulate that career longevity, but off-field issues may hinder his progress. The Suns have also pledged to implement additional training on respect and inclusion for all players to prevent future incidents. Knobel's career now hangs in the balance as the AFL considers a penalty that could be as severe as a 10-match ban.

Meanwhile, Suns forward Bailey Humphrey was cleared of serious injury after a late hit to his chest during the AFL clash between Gold Coast and Brisbane later on Saturday. Humphrey's condition was assessed and no major damage was found, providing some relief for the Suns amid the off-field controversy. The incident occurred in the third quarter when he was caught high by an opponent, but he passed all concussion protocols and is expected to be available for selection next week.

The Suns will be keen to put this round behind them as they focus on the remainder of the season. The AFL Integrity Unit's findings on Knobel will be announced in the coming days, with further suspensions likely given the league's zero-tolerance policy on discriminatory language. The broader AFL community is watching closely to see how the league handles this repeat offender





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

VFL Gold Coast Suns Homophobic Slur AFL Investigation Ned Knobel

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gold Coast pensioner Carole Curtis faces losing home as fraud investigation stallsCarole Curtis, 83, alleges convicted fraudster Christopher Bruce Smith exploited her power of attorney to take a $765,000 second mortgage on her home. Police investigation is delayed due to resource constraints, and the lender has paused enforcement. She faces losing her home nearly a year after reporting the alleged fraud.

Read more »

Logan Morris's Seven‑Goal Masterclass Powers Brisbane Lions to 31‑Point Victory over Gold CoastBrisbane Lions overcame injury setbacks to defeat Gold Coast Suns 106‑75, highlighted by 21‑year‑old forward Logan Morris's career‑best seven goals and a dominant first‑quarter pressure display.

Read more »

Suns on notice after Brisbane Lions thrash them in QClashThe Gold Coast Suns are in danger of losing their spot in the AFL finals after a 31-point loss to the Brisbane Lions, with coach Stuart Hardwick hinting at widespread changes.

Read more »

Rare Vehicles from Clive Palmer's Collection to be Displayed on Gold CoastA selection of rare and classic cars from mining magnate Clive Palmer's extensive private collection will be exhibited at the Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre from June 26 to 28. The showcase, named the Gold Coast Concours Display, will feature prized vehicles such as a 1935 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante and a 1938 Mercedes 540K Cabriolet B. This event precedes the opening of Palmer's dedicated museum in Patrick Estate, which will house over 1000 cars and 300 motorcycles.

Read more »