A 15-year-old boy remains in an induced coma with no brain activity after a violent group assault in Surfers Paradise. Eleven suspects have been charged with grievous bodily harm as the community raises funds for the victim's family.

A 15-year-old victim of a brutal group assault on the Gold Coast has shown no signs of brain activity in recent medical scans. The teenager is currently in an induced coma at the Gold Coast University Hospital after suffering extensive and potentially fatal head injuries. This critical medical update emerged on Wednesday as community support for the injured boy continues to mount significantly.

Medical Status and Hospital Care

Doctors confirmed on Thursday that the 15-year-old boy is unable to breathe without mechanical assistance. The lack of brain activity indicates severe neurological trauma resulting from the violence that occurred earlier in the week. His family expressed deep gratitude to the hospital staff for their dedicated care during this incredibly distressing period.

Also read Eight Teenagers Charged in Gold Coast Assault Leaving Boy Fighting for Life

The family also thanked the wider community for their outpouring of support. They revealed they are working through how to navigate the challenging days and weeks ahead. Almost $60,000 has been raised in a fundraiser specifically for the Ipswich boy, highlighting the strong emotional impact of the event on the public.

Details of the Surfers Paradise Attack

Police believe the incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday along Cavill Avenue in Surfers Paradise. The victim was allegedly set upon by a large group consisting of at least 11 older teenagers. This group included seven 17-year-old boys and four young men aged between 18 and 19 years old.

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CCTV footage from Monday night captured the sequence of events leading to the unconsciousness of the teenager. The video shows the boy being repeatedly kicked and stomped on during two distinct attacks by the group of assailants. Police overseeing the investigation described the event as a sickening violent assault that has shocked the local community.

The victim initially attempted to escape the first attack but was allegedly chased down by the group. They then beat him into unconsciousness. The graphic nature of the assault has caused additional pain for the family, who have had to contend with footage of the incident being circulated publicly online.

Charges and Bail Hearings for Suspects

A group of 11 boys and men from Greater Brisbane have been charged with grievous bodily harm. They were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday and have fronted court over the past two days regarding these serious charges. One of the 17-year-olds charged also faced one separate count of stealing during the proceedings.

Court hearings on Wednesday revealed that the bashing was not a spur-of-the-moment attack. Of the three teenagers who faced court on that day, only one allegedly touched the younger teenager. He is accused of kicking the victim in the torso during the assault.

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An 18-year-old man allegedly grabbed the 15-year-old's shirt as he fled the initial attack. Court hears suggested he did not realize the extent to which the boy would be attacked by the rest of the group. The 11 accused individuals were initially refused bail following their arrests.

Community Reaction and Next Steps

During the recent bail hearings, two of the 17-year-old suspects were granted bail. This decision followed detailed court examinations of the evidence and the roles played by each accused individual. The family issued a statement acknowledging the messages of support, concern, and encouragement they have received.

They emphasized that these messages have meant a great deal to the family during this difficult time. The medical team at the Gold Coast University Hospital continues to monitor the teenager's condition closely. The investigation by local police remains active as authorities work to determine the full extent of involvement by all members of the group.