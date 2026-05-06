Gold Coast Titans to debut highly-rated halfback Zane Harrison in NRL showdown against Sydney Roosters

After nine rounds of the NRL season, Gold Coast Titans coach Josh Hannay has decided to debut 20-year-old halfback Zane Harrison, a highly-rated prospect who has drawn comparisons to Johnathan Thurston. The local Tweed Heads product will partner Jayden Campbell in the halves for Friday night's match against the Sydney Roosters, bringing much-needed organization to the Titans' attack. Harrison's journey to the NRL has been marked by impressive achievements in junior football and strong mentorship from former Titans teammate Kieran Foran.

After nine rounds of the NRL season, Gold Coast Titans coach Josh Hannay has made a significant decision to debut highly-rated young halfback Zane Harrison in this week's match against the Sydney Roosters .

The 20-year-old, who has been touted as one of the club's brightest prospects, will partner Jayden Campbell in the halves for Friday night's clash. Harrison's rise through the Titans' pathways system has been nothing short of remarkable, with the local Tweed Heads product earning comparisons to NRL legend Johnathan Thurston during his formative years.

A member of the club's development program since age 15, Harrison brings an impressive resume to his NRL debut, having excelled in junior ranks and the QLD Cup reserve-grade competition. Known for his exceptional vision, composure, attacking intelligence, and precise passing and kicking skills, Harrison is expected to bring much-needed organization to the Titans' attack, an area that has struggled in recent weeks. The young halfback's journey to this moment has been years in the making.

Speaking to media nearly a year ago, Harrison expressed his lifelong dream of playing NRL, stating, 'That's always been the dream to play NRL and if I was to do it, it'd be something special.

' Despite interest from at least six rival clubs, Harrison chose to remain loyal to the Titans, signing a long-term deal to stay with his hometown team. 'I'm obviously a Gold Coast boy. I grew up in Tweed Heads, so I'm lucky enough to stay local,' he said.

'I'm just grateful that the Titans kind of let me have that opportunity and I can't wait to excel with them. ' Harrison's development has been carefully nurtured behind the scenes, with former Titans teammate and current Manly interim coach Kieran Foran playing a key role in his mentorship. Foran praised Harrison's work ethic and potential, saying, 'He's a great young player. He works incredibly hard on his game and he's really eager to learn and evolve and get better.

' The young halfback's credentials are impressive, having won the 2024 Peter Sterling Medal and led Palm Beach Currumbin State High School to Queensland and National Schoolboy Cup titles. He also represented NSW Under-17s against Warrington Wolves and was named Player of the Match in the 2022 Andrew Johns Cup Grand Final. Titans fullback Keano Kini has also sung Harrison's praises, describing him as 'a pretty special talent' and predicting he will become a future prodigy of the game.

With his debut imminent, all eyes will be on Harrison as he looks to make an immediate impact in the NRL and potentially become the long-term solution at halfback for the Gold Coast Titans





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