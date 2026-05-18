Gold Coast to Spend $10M Preparing Hockey Venue

Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate announced that the Gold Coast Hockey Centre at Labrador would host the final series of Hockey One League season on December 5 and 6. Hockey Australia Chief Executive David Pryles also announced that they are striving to become consistently top three with Hockeyroos and Kookaburra while the road to 2032 starts with a permanent venue.

The Gold Coast , preparing its hockey venue for Brisbane 2032 , would spend $10 million preparing its hockey venue . Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate announced the new pre-Games international tournament, the FIH Pro League, for the Gold Coast Hockey Centre at Labrador.

Hockeyroos and Kookaburras would take on the world’s best nations on home soil. Tom Tate mentioned the council would budget about $10 million to improve the venue ahead of Brisbane 2032. Over 20 million people watch the sport and it is expected to be more in Olympics. Hockey Australia Chief Executive David Pryles celebrated the Games Independent Infrastructure and Co-ordination Committee’s recommendation for Olympic hockey to be held at a permanent hockey venue.

Preliminary investigations were made for a temporary Games overlay, and it was decided to proceed with it





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Gold Coast Hockey Venue Brisbane 2032 FIH Pro League Gold Coast Hockey Centre At Labrador Hockeyroos Kookaburras World’S Best Nations Permanent Hockey Venue Olympic Record Gold Coast Hockey Centre David Pryles

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