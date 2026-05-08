Gold Coast Toddler Faces Lifelong Health Issues After Inhaling Toxic Cake Decorating Powder

A 14-month-old boy from the Gold Coast is slowly recovering after accidentally ingesting metallic rose gold lustre dust, a toxic cake decorating product. Despite improving, doctors warn of potential lifelong lung damage and health issues. The incident highlights the dangers of unregulated products and the importance of childproofing homes.

The parents of a Gold Coast toddler who was placed in a week-long induced coma after accidentally inhaling a toxic cake decorating product have shared their harrowing experience, warning of potential lifelong health issues for their son.

Dustin Wildman, a 14-month-old boy, was in the studio with his mother, baker Katie Robinson, when he discovered a canister of metallic rose gold lustre dust, a product used to add a shimmering finish to baked goods. Within seconds, the curious toddler had bitten the top off and ingested some of the powder, causing him to start coughing and become immediately distressed.

Doctors at Queensland Children’s Hospital in Brisbane performed emergency surgery to clear the copper, which had coated his airways and lungs, before placing him in an induced coma. Robinson said her son is slowly improving and is being weaned off breathing support and medications, but doctors have warned of possible lifelong effects from exposure to the powder, which was not meant for consumption.

The doctors are unsure how his lungs will fare long-term, and he may require asthma therapy and inhalers for the rest of his life, with colds and flus potentially affecting him more severely than other children. Robinson revealed that when the family first presented to the hospital, doctors were unable to find information on the product’s contents based on the label or an online search. It was only after further testing that they discovered the powder contained copper and zinc.

Kidsafe Queensland chief executive Susan Teerds emphasized the importance of regularly auditing household environments to ensure the safety of young children. She warned that products available in supermarkets or local shops may not have passed Australian safety standards or been correctly labeled. Teerds advised parents, grandparents, and carers to be vigilant about what is within reach of young children and to be aware of potential hazards.

The Poisons Information Centre, a 24/7 service contactable on 13 11 26, is the first point of call in the case of a suspected poisoning event. They provide immediate expert advice and guidance on what to do. According to recent data, there were more than 10,000 hospitalizations due to accidental poisoning in 2023–24, with the highest number of cases occurring in children aged 0–4.

A GoFundMe campaign set up by Robinson’s friend Rochelle Evrard to support the family has raised over $50,000 since it was launched a week ago





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