Golf's Missing Piece: The Ongoing Debate on the Identity of the PGA Championship

The golf world is searching for a definitive identity for the PGA Championship, one of the major events. Jordan Spieth and LIV Golf's impending collapse make it a constant talking point. Many argue that it lacks an identity compared to other majors, such as the Masters and the U.S. Open.

This golf major is searching for its missing piece. It could be found in Australia if a ‘brave’ call is madeThe golf world is once again looking at what to do about the odd one of out of the four men’s majors.

The world’s best descend on Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania for the PGA Championship this week for the second major of the year with plenty of storylines in the spotlight. Jordan Spieth has another shot at a career grand slam, while LIV Golf’s impending collapse means the breakaway league’s future is a constant talking point. Overshadowing all of the bizarre incidents, however, has been the ongoing debate around how the PGA Championship fits into the golf schedule.

The tournament has been around for 110 years, but many feel it is lacking identity compared to the other majors. The Masters is a behemoth and the spotlight on Augusta National every April seems to be shining brighter every year. The US Open is going nowhere as America’s national open and the toughest test of the world’s best every year.

The Open, meanwhile, is the game’s oldest championship and rotates around historic links courses in the United Kingdom to see how modern players handle the game in traditional conditions. The PGA Championship, on the other hand, lacks such a natural connection and it’s why many in the golfing world want it to change to formulate a more distinct identity. With golf returning to the Olympics in 2016, the change was justified as shifting away from that event every four years.

But it also created a more condensed major schedule, meaning there is a major every month from April to July. Speaking about this year’s Players Championship, McIlroy said that he feels like the annual PGA Tour showpiece at TPC Sawgrass has more of an identity than the PGA Championship. Pressed on how to solve that, the career grand slam winner replied: “I think glory’s last shot. I think it needs to go back to August.

”Jamie Kennedy believes the event should go back to being played in the match play format - as it was until 1957. He added: “We have the four PGA professionals as potential Cinderella upsets in the first round. Imagine, for example, the possible hype surrounding McIlroy or Scheffler going up against folk hero Michael Block.

“If everything went by form – and it never does – the final four could be fantastic, Ryder Cup-esque singles showdowns, with McIlroy facing Young and Scheffler taking on Fitzpatrick. Then would you cheer for a mixed final, All-European or All-American?

“Regardless of that and regardless of the match-ups, there is potential here. The PGA Championship seemingly still searches for a defining hook among the major championships. Perhaps, for them, the answer lies in their past. The PGA flags are seen on the course during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Outside of the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup, broadcasters and sponsors tend to despise match play given less golf is played over the weekend. What seems like a more plausible solution is for the PGA Championship to leave America. For a global game, having three of the four majors in the United States has long irked many passionate people in the sport.

Golf’s American-centrism led to the formation of LIV with Australian legend Greg Norman first suggesting a world tour during his playing days. With LIV enjoying bumper crowds in Adelaide and Johannesburg this year, combined with massive galleries at Royal Melbourne last December as McIlroy played the Australian Open, the Americans are beginning to open their eyes to the prospect of playing elsewhere.

Former professional turned commentator Brandel Chamblee caused a stir earlier this year with his comments that The Players Championship is the fifth major.

"I don’t know why the PGA Championship doesn’t move around the world once every five years," Chamblee said. "Because the PGA represents the Professional Golfers’ Association. They have that in Europe, they have that in Japan. They have that all over the world.

" Talking about the major schedule, former European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley shared that he is uncomfortable with the US domination. "The jobs of the major championships is to broadcast the sport around the world and that means people coming to watch it. "Scottie Scheffler, the best player in the game, hardly ever goes on the road. "I’m looking at Japan, I’m looking at Korea, maybe Australia.

"This is a global game, remember. It’s not an American-centric game.

"As Chamblee pointed out, there are PGAs in more than 80 countries around the globe. But it would require greater co-operation from the PGA of America with their counterparts in other parts of the world. At the moment, that unfortunately does not look like changing, according to Fox Golf expert analyst Paul Go





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