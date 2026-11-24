King Charles expressed deep sadness over the death of Australian music legend Ian Molly Meldrum, remembering their famously awkward 1977 Countdown interview as a moment he will never forget. Tributes have poured in from global music stars including Duran Duran and Blondie.

King Charles has expressed his deep sadness at the death of Australian music legend Ian Molly Meldrum, recalling a famously awkward interview with him as a moment he will never forget.

A palace aide said in a statement to this masthead that the King was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Molly Meldrum. His Majesty's interview with Molly is a moment he and many others will never forget. He hopes that interview will once again raise a few smiles as Australians honour Molly's legacy as a true giant of the music industry. The aide added that Molly Meldrum is gone but not forgotten.

Also read Ian Molly Meldrum, Australian music legend and Countdown host, dies at 83

The 1977 Countdown Interview

Meldrum scored a major coup when Charles, as the Prince of Wales, agreed to appear on the Sunday night music program Countdown on the ABC during his visit to Australia in 1977. Countdown at the time was best known for appearances by acts ranging from ABBA to AC/DC, Marcia Hines, Sherbet and Skyhooks. The show confirmed its status as a huge success with the ability to reach young people and their families across the country.

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Meldrum was so nervous that he fumbled his lines in several takes at the start of the interview, leading him to express his frustration. Oh, f---, he said at one point. He stood up, sat down, and tried once more to introduce the then-prince. Could I have one glass of water, please? he asked the production crew.

The heir to the throne seemed unflappable and amused as Meldrum began the interview again. Do you not have one of these teleprompters? the then-prince asked Meldrum. In a moment that did not go to air, Meldrum put his arm around Charles' shoulder and assured him the interview would soon be back on track. It's all right, Lovey, I'll get this together in a moment, he told the prince.

The appearance became an iconic moment for Meldrum and Countdown. The outtakes from the interview, available for years on YouTube and other sites, have lived on in pop culture. So iconic was the interview that Charles recalled it with a smile when he recorded a tribute to Meldrum and Countdown in 2014, to mark 40 years since the start of the show. There's an old show business saying which warns never to work with animals or children, he said.

But nobody prepared me for Molly Meldrum. Charles pretended to stumble in his remarks to the camera and received a slap on the back from a crew member before ending with a quote from Meldrum: Can I have one glass of water, please? Years later, Meldrum said it was a momentous occasion because he knew that members of the royal family rarely did television interviews.

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Global Tributes to Ian Molly Meldrum

Meldrum noted that he did not swear in front of the prince because some of the outtakes were recorded before Charles was on the set. Meldrum said he told the prince: I'm terribly sorry about this. He said Charles replied: Don't worry, it happens all the time. Australian music stars ranging from Kylie Minogue to Delta Goodrem and AC/DC praised Meldrum for helping them early in their careers, and international acts also expressed their thanks.

British group Duran Duran, which appeared on Countdown in the 1980s, said Meldrum had remarkable charisma and backed the group loyally for years. He was a fabulous character with a golden heart and a very big hat, Duran Duran bass player and songwriter Nick Rhodes said in a statement from the band on Instagram. He was a true music fan and relentlessly promoted the artists he believed in; we were lucky enough to be one of those acts.

Molly introduced Duran Duran to an Australian audience and remained loyal and supportive throughout our career. American group Blondie, led by singer and songwriter Debbie Harry, said Meldrum was instrumental in the band's success in Australia. We will always be grateful for his belief in us and the doors he helped open, it said on Instagram. He had a true passion for music, a wonderful sense of humour, and was truly one of a kind.

He will be greatly missed. Additionally, in a separate tribute, it was noted that Rod Stewart persuaded Molly Meldrum to miss his flight and stay for dinner, a decision that saved his life.