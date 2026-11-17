American pitmaster Rodney Scott, 55, shares shortcuts for smoky meat ahead of his low 'n' slow session at Margaret River's Pair'd Festival on November 19 with chef Morgan McGlone.

American pitmaster Rodney Scott, 55, best known for South Carolina-style whole-hog barbecue and a signature pulled pork recipe, has been cooking over fire for more than 30 years.

He will appear at Margaret River's Pair'd Festival on November 19 for a low 'n' slow session. He will be joined by good friend, chef and restaurateur Morgan McGlone for a very meaty feast. Scott's method is quintessentially American: cooking low and slow over woodchips, with fine science behind getting meat tender. But some of his rules work just as well for faster Aussie-style barbecuing.

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Rodney Scott's Backyard BBQ Pit Tips

His cookbook and part-memoir, Rodney Scott's World of BBQ: Every Day Is A Good Day, breaks down the Southern barbecue tradition. It also shows readers how to build a backyard barbecue pit and what to cook on it. I cook low and slow, but if you're time poor and don't want to spend half a day cooking protein, there's a few ways you can get around it, Scott says.

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When I make my signature pulled pork, I cook an entire hog low and slow. It's all about burning wood down into coals, and then taking those hot coals to sprinkle under the thickest parts of the hogs, the ham and the shoulders. This leads to a slow drip, which renders the fat down for about 12 hours, he says.

As that fat drips, you get a slight sizzle and a fat steamy flavour that comes right back into the meat that's mild, fatty and lightly smoked in taste. For those with less time, Scott says there are shortcuts you can take. Here are his tips, hot from Rodney's grill, to help lift your Aussie barbecue game this summer. If you're attempting a whole hog on the coals, make sure you have the whole day free, he says.

Quick Grilling Options for Time Poor Cooks

You need 45 minutes just to warm the coals and then 12 hours to slow cook the hog. Barbecuing is about camaraderie and lots of waiting around. If you don't have that kind of time, opt for smaller portions like loins or ribs and add chicken to the grill. That's your quickest option, and you still need to allow three to four hours, he says.

The first step is to salt your meat. We have a kosher salt and iodised salt. I like to use the latter on a whole animal. It makes a huge difference to the flavour.

Scott prefers to marinate meat in his own rib rub. The spice mix comprises cayenne pepper, chilli powder, paprika, onion, mustard and garlic powder, and brown sugar. It gives instant flavour to smaller cuts. It's also great on chips or sprinkled on a potato salad.

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Overnight Marination For Juicy Steaks

He adds: Pre-made marinades make me nervous, they tend to make things overly salty. The best approach is to season all your meats the day before. I will always marinate my rib-eye loins and steaks overnight. It keeps them nice and tender and juicy and ready to go when you grill.

You'll get intense flavour as a result. For a sauce, pour vinegar into a small saucepan and warm it over medium-high heat. After five minutes, add lemon slices and continue to cook until lemons are slightly translucent, then cook for 10 minutes more. Whisk in black pepper, cayenne, red pepper and sugar.

Using Thermometers For Safe BBQ Cooking

Continue to cook until dissolved and the sauce reaches 87C. If you're new to barbecuing, use a meat thermometer. It's a guide and will give you confidence. It keeps you in the safe zone and will alert you when your protein is ready to be served to guests. A thermometer is also great if you're cooking for a lot of guests and get distracted by talking.

It's a good way to check in. You don't want to peek under the hood too often because you're losing heat and setting yourself further back in the cook time. There's another reason to keep it shut. Sometimes weird smoke or a flame appears and will react when you add air.

That's when you're more at risk of getting hurt and losing the entire cook. Jane Rocca is a regular contributor to Sunday Life Magazine, Executive Style, The Age EG, columnist and features writer at Domain Review, Domain Living's Personal Space page. She is a published author of four books.