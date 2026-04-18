Good News Week: A 30-Year Journey of Satire and Laughter

The beloved Australian comedy news game show Good News Week, which premiered 30 years ago on April 19, 1996, is celebrated for its satirical take on current events and its enduring impact on Australian comedy. This article delves into the show's origins, its key personalities including Paul McDermott and Mikey Robins, its evolution across different networks, and its significant cultural footprint.

Thirty years ago, on April 19, 1996, a fresh-faced Paul McDermott, then 33, greeted a lively studio audience at ABC's Gore Hill facility, launching the inaugural episode of the comedy news game show Good News Week . His opening gambit, a satirical jab at Rupert Murdoch's media empire, set the tone for the program.

McDermott, a familiar face from the intense comedic trio Doug Anthony All Stars, where he portrayed an 'angry, bitter, upset, tortured' persona, seamlessly transitioned to television, remarking that the biggest change was simply cutting his dreadlocks. The show, conceived by executive producer Ted Robinson, was a half-hour satirical exploration of the week's news, drawing inspiration from the British panel show Have I Got News for You.

McDermott's initial run as host spanned from 1996 to 2000, followed by a successful revival from 2008 to 2012, accumulating nine seasons over its broadcast history. In its early years, Good News Week garnered significant viewership, averaging 750,000 national viewers in 1997. By 2010, with the show attracting just under a million viewers weekly, McDermott received a Gold Logie nomination, a testament to the program's growing popularity and cultural impact.

Throughout all nine seasons, Mikey Robins, then the host of triple j Breakfast, served as a steadfast team captain alongside McDermott. Robins, described by McDermott in the first episode as a 'radio star, sex god and leader of our first team,' was chosen for his quick wit and grasp of current events, as he himself notes. The show's genesis coincided with the 40th anniversary of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, an event that, while retaining its spirited charm, has undergone considerable transformation. Robins fondly recalls the pilot filming, where he and McDermott spontaneously engaged in witty banter.

The other original team captain was comedian Anthony Ackroyd. Rounding out the initial team were panellists actors Kate Fischer and Alison Whyte, and comedians James O'Loghlin and Sandy Ireland. In the first year, the second captaincy also saw appearances from broadcaster Amanda Keller and comedian Lynda Gibson before broadcaster Julie McCrossin permanently assumed the role midway through the inaugural season. Robinson recognized McCrossin's comedic talent and opinionated nature, stating he had heard she could make people laugh and had a strong viewpoint on everything.

McCrossin's background in ABC Radio National, character comedy, and children's theatre proved instrumental in her success on the show. However, she credits her upbringing within a boisterous family of comedians, where she learned to assert herself and fight for attention, as a key factor in her ability to thrive. She candidly admits that she wasn't always confident in her comedic abilities, often feeling like the sole participant genuinely attempting to answer the questions. Robinson, she believes, retained her on the show for her persistent effort and her inherent kindness, noting that she brought a significant amount of heart to the program.

Despite positive initial reviews, Robins suggests that the ABC didn't fully comprehend the show's appeal, as they were frequently informed of its impending cancellation only to discover it was renewed for subsequent seasons.

In 1999, Robinson's production company, GNW TV, sold the broadcast rights to Good News Week to Channel 10 for a substantial $6 million. This commercial shift sparked criticism from some fans, who viewed it as a compromise of the show's integrity. Robinson, however, defended the move in 1999, describing it as an effort to 'reinvent ourselves' and expressing that the team felt encouraged by the editorial freedom offered to Channel 10's talk show, The Panel. He downplays the differences between the ABC and Channel 10 iterations, beyond the show's expansion to an hour. A notable consequence of the move was that many long-standing ABC contributors did not follow the show to its new network.

The audience demographic shifted, becoming younger and, according to McCrossin, less familiar with news and current affairs. She acknowledges having to adapt her approach, becoming more populist and less inclined to make niche political references, stating she had to be prepared to 'make a complete goose of myself' for a mass audience.

McCrossin describes the Channel 10 audience as more working-class and less acquainted with news and current affairs, necessitating a shift away from specific political commentary towards broader, more accessible humor. She had to 'stop making reference to Whitlam and that sort of political commentary and become much more populist,' adapting her style to resonate with a wider demographic.

Despite the initial backlash, the move to Channel 10 marked a significant commercial success for Good News Week, expanding its reach and influence in the Australian television landscape





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