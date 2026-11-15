Treasury Pushed Ban on Nvidia Chip Sales to Firm Linked to Alleged Chinese Spy

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confronted Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over delays in banning Nvidia chip sales to Megaspeed, a firm linked to an alleged Chinese spy. The article examines how tech billionaires like Jensen Huang influence Trump administration policy despite national security risks.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confronted Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on November 5, demanding to know why the administration had not banned chip sales to Megaspeed, a firm linked to an alleged Chinese spy.

Bessent told CNBC that the Treasury Department had been pushing for the ban for months. This delay highlights a dangerous loophole in US export controls. Megaspeed, run by Alice Huang, has acquired billions worth of Nvidia's most advanced products. The firm distributes these chips to data centers in Malaysia and Indonesia, and they may be passed on to China.

Also read Nvidia scandal sparks US national security furore and calls to take tough line on China

Trump Ignores Spy Warnings

US intelligence identified Alice Huang as a Chinese spy. Senator Marco Rubio, a China hawk, warned top Trump officials this spring about the dangerous liaison between the two Huangs. President Donald Trump brushed off the warnings. He likes rich, powerful, dominating men, and he enjoyed Jensen Huang's optimistic talk on AI.

As other areas faltered, the president needed the rising stock market, disproportionately buoyed by Nvidia, more than ever. Trump is a peerless conman, but he is also an easy mark. He is so eager for good relationships with Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping that he sometimes seems like a patsy.

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In April, at a $US1 million-a-head Mar-a-Lago dinner, Jensen Huang made his case to Trump to allow Nvidia to do business with China as the administration weighed an export ban. The administration shut down sales days later, only for Trump to reverse course a few months later. He allowed Nvidia to sell certain chips to the US's chief adversary, provided the government got 15 per cent of the revenue.

Lifting Export Restrictions

Trump claims America cannot slow the pace of AI because it must stay ahead of China. But then he makes perverse moves that will help China catch up to and maybe overtake the US. Huang, who went from video games to crackerjack chips that fuelled the AI boom, dismissed the risks of AI and lobbied Trump to lift export restrictions. Asked if it mattered whether China or the US won the AI contest, he said: I don't think it does.

Our future is being moulded by a sketchy pantheon of stunted tech bros. Many of these boys with toys are immature, awkward and hubristic, high on their own supply. They believe themselves to be the gods of a new religion, the creators of a new species. And Trumpworld is not reining them in - just the reverse.

In return for lavish flattery and donations to Trump's inaugural fun and pet projects, they get all kinds of leeway. This creates threats to national security and a glide path for artificial intelligence to conquer us. As The Atlantic noted: American strategy has come to depend, to an extraordinary degree, on powerful private-sector actors whose incentives the government cannot simply assume will align with the national interest.

Though Huang once said at a Stanford summit that greatness comes from character, the lords of the cloud often seem clueless about character, motivations and, indeed, human beings. That is how Elon Musk threw away close to half a billion dollars on the midterms. Our home is full of honey pots. In the front hall hangs a vintage World War II poster.

Cold War Honey Traps

It shows a sultry blonde at a cocktail party with three British officers leaning over her and the warning: Keep mum, she's not so dumb! Careless talk costs lives. I also have a Cold War honey trap: a photograph of the bewitching Tatiana Romanova, wearing nothing but a black velvet choker and black stockings, looking up saucily at James Bond after sneaking into his bed.

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There is also Black Doves, the Netflix thriller in which the comely Keira Knightley is spying on her husband, the British prime minister, and working for a spidery organisation that sells state secrets to the highest bidder. And Notorious, in which Ingrid Bergman honeytraps a Nazi played by Claude Rains. When the Rains character is forced to confess to his Nazi mother that he married an American spy, the mother sneers: We are protected by the enormity of your stupidity.

Sexpionage in Silicon Valley looks too easy. It barely requires any real tradecraft. All it takes is a smile from the sort of femme fatale these nerdy brainiacs couldn't get when they were young - before the billions, the makeovers, the personal trainers, the yachts and Jensen Huang's ubiquitous Tom Ford profile.

Dating Risks In Silicon Valley

Some Silicon Valley executives have warned their scientists and engineers to beware if they find themselves dating women who are out of their league, as one tech leader put it to me. In a New Yorker profile, Huang told Stephen Witt that he was anything but a player, noting: I did not have a girlfriend in high school. His future wife, Lori, was his college lab partner in an introductory electrical engineering class.

It is hard to believe Huang wasn't suspicious of the woman he was involved with, Alice Huang. After all, over a year ago, reports noted their cozy friendship. Alice Huang's firm, Megaspeed, was getting its mitts on billions worth of Nvidia's most advanced products. This is a dangerous loophole that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has apparently done nothing to rectify.

When AI models began blackmailing programmers, giving creepy advice to teens and hacking into other systems, many top tech executives and over 1000 employees at AI companies signed a letter urging that we slow our roll and figure out some guardrails. It seems like a no-brainer. But Jensen Huang wasn't onboard. According to the Times, Huang was an arrogant narcissist with a penchant for dressing down members of his staff.

He was reportedly willing to have a widely known affair with a subordinate even though both of his children held senior roles at the company. The chip king named his company after the Latin word for envy, invidia. But Huang is not someone to be envied; he is someone to hold in contempt. At a perilous moment, when we need to get control over AI before it gets control over us, Huang, Lutnick and Trump aren't looking out for us.