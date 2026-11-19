As November heat arrives, these three substantial salads with bold dressings and crunchy textures serve 6-8 as part of a spread, from a quick green bean and edamame salad to roasted sweet potato and broccoli versions.

By November, I have reached my annual point of culinary rebellion. The cold is gone, the desire to eat wet foods (casserole, we are done) has been obliterated, and for the most part, my oven has become a warm-weather enemy.

This is salad season. Not the sad bag from the supermarket or the woeful desk-lunch variety involving three cherry tomatoes, rubbish dressing and a lingering sense of disappointment. I mean the kind of salads that know they are the main event. Salads with crunch.

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Salads with char. Salads dragged enthusiastically through dressings you will find yourself spooning straight from the fridge over tomorrow's leftovers. These are the recipes that land on my table when the weather starts to feel like the inside of a hairdryer and the only sensible response is to put everything on a platter and call it dinner. They are generous, a little unruly, and - if we are being strict about definitions - only technically salads.

Green Bean And Edamame Salad

Because November can be hot, the end of the year is near, and we need dishes that offer more than lettuce. We need big flavours, ice-cold drinks and a spread that can comfortably hold its own from now right through to Christmas lunch. All salads serve 6-8 as part of a spread. Green bean and edamame salad with lemongrass dressing and puffed rice For the taste, the hit and the glory, this salad is a total hack.

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It is outrageously quick and punches far above its weight - maximum impact for minimum input. Now, I do not want to horrify anyone, but I have tested this dressing multiple times, and while I almost always preach fresh is best, those weird tubes of lemongrass paste actually work far better here. It eliminates that furry, woody element you so often get, leaving behind a much nicer mouthfeel. I feel judged.

I feel like I have opened a complete can of worms. But trust me - on this occasion, lean into the shortcut. Ingredients include ½ bunch spring onions, green part only, finely sliced; 1 large bunch coriander, leaves and stems finely sliced; 400g-600g (4-6 cups) green beans, trimmed, cut in half crosswise; and edamame. For the zesty lemongrass dressing, add all the ingredients to a blender and blitz until fully incorporated.

Taste and adjust for seasoning - you want sweet, salty and creamy, with a subtle aromatic hit of lemongrass and chilli. To make the puffed rice, add the oil to a small saucepan and place over high heat. Once hot, add the rice. It will puff up instantly, about 30 seconds.

Shake the pan so all the rice grains puff. Immediately strain and reserve the crunchy puffed rice. Season generously with sea salt flakes and set aside until serving. Add the chopped spring onion and coriander to a large bowl and set aside.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the beans and edamame to the boiling water and briefly blanch for about 1 minute. The beans should turn a vibrant green but retain plenty of crunch. Strain and allow to cool before adding to the bowl of spring onion and coriander.

Add a few tablespoons of dressing, and gently toss to lightly coat. Smear a generous amount of dressing across the base of your serving plate. Top with the green bean and edamame mixture, then finish with a generous scattering of puffed rice and serve. If you are making this ahead of time, keep the puffed rice separate until serving so it retains its glorious crunch.

Roasted Sweet Potato Salad

Roasted sweet potato salad with kale, halloumi and olives I love this salad. I love it for its colour. I love it for its tabletop audacity − it can sit and shine without any high-maintenance care. It has sweetness and depth from the sweet potato, crunch from the kale, saltiness from the halloumi and olives, and then a fresh hit from the salsa that acts like the dressing.

It is covering all the necessary sensory elements required from a decent salad. She also does lunch the next day just fine, no limp mess, but proud and textural. And a sit salad, in my books, is always a win. Ingredients include 4-5 cups chopped sweet potato (about 2cm cubes, from 3-5 sweet potatoes); 1 cup pitted black olives, halved; spring onion and green chilli salsa with 1 green chilli, deseeded and finely sliced; kale; and halloumi.

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Preheat the oven to 175C fan-forced (195C conventional). Place the chopped sweet potato on a large, lined baking tray and drizzle with olive oil. Season with sea salt flakes and cracked pepper and roast in the oven until golden and cooked through, about 25-35 minutes (toss the veg at the halfway mark for even roasting). Allow to cool.

Make the salsa by adding all the ingredients to a bowl and whisking with a fork. Add the olive oil slowly − it will soften, and you do not want to drown it in oil but have it as a lovely oozy sort-of fresh relish consistency. This is ultimately the salad dressing. Add the cooled sweet potato, sliced kale and olives to a large bowl and toss gently to combine.

Place a non-stick frying pan over low-medium heat. Add a splash of olive oil and add the sliced halloumi. Cook for 1-2 minutes or until golden and crisp. Flip the slices and cook the other side.

Remove from heat, and when cool enough to handle, tear the halloumi into pieces - any size is ok, we are not seeking perfection. Add to the salad and toss gently to combine. Just before serving, gently stir the salsa through the salad. Turn out onto a large platter and season generously just before serving.

Broccoli Salad With Asian Ranch

Broccoli salad with Asian ranch dressing and fried shallots This salad is heavy on the textures. Roasted and yielding broccoli with hits of fresh sweet broccolini and cabbage are the perfect contrast to the ranch dressing and finale of crispy fried shallots. It is not a salad unless there is crunch and contrast. Preheat the oven to 180C fan-forced (200C conventional).

Spread the broccoli florets and stems across a large, lined tray and drizzle over the sesame oil. Roast in the oven for 15 minutes or until the broccoli is lightly charred and golden. Set aside to cool. To make the ranch dressing, add all ingredients to a blender and blitz to combine.

Set aside until ready to serve. Add the cabbage and broccolini to a large bowl. Add the cooled roasted broccoli and toss gently to combine. Turn out onto a serving platter and drizzle over the ranch dressing - be generous here. Top with the fried shallots and serve.