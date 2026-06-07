Google's New Google Health App Raises Concerns Among Fitbit Users

Google's new Google Health app has been met with mixed reviews from Fitbit users, who are concerned about the loss of the Fitbit brand and the integration of AI-powered health insights.

Google's new Google Health app has been met with mixed reviews from Fitbit users, who are concerned about the loss of the Fitbit brand and the integration of AI-powered health insights.

The app, which was previously known as Fitbit, has been completely replaced by Google Health, and users are now required to pay $15 per month for access to advanced features. One of the main features of the app is the AI coach, which uses a large library of video tutorials and user data to provide personalized health advice.

However, some users have reported issues with the coach's accuracy and consistency, and its tendency to be overly suggestible to user input. Additionally, the app's integration with the Fitbit Air band has been praised for its ability to track sleep, but has been criticized for its sometimes jumpy messaging.

Overall, the new Google Health app has been met with mixed reviews, and it remains to be seen whether it will be able to live up to its promise of providing accurate and personalized health insights





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Google Health Fitbit AI-Powered Health Insights Personalized Health Advice Accuracy And Consistency

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