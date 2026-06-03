GOP Revolt Forces Trump to Abandon Political Persecution Fund

President Trump's plan for a fund to compensate political persecution claimants sparked rare Republican opposition, leading to its withdrawal and highlighting growing tensions between the White House and Congress as midterms approach.

Since the start of US President Donald Trump's second term, a Republican-controlled Congress has confirmed almost all his controversial nominees, ceded trade authority to the White House and largely acquiesced as the president started a hugely unpopular war in Iran.

However, the creation of a fund for people claiming political persecution has proved a step too far, triggering a GOP revolt on Capitol Hill that forced the White House to back down. On Tuesday afternoon, acting Attorney-General Todd Blanche announced that the administration is "not moving forward with the fund. Period.

" An increasing number of Republicans, particularly in the US Congress, are now vocal in their concerns about Donald Trump's actions. The standoff revealed new strains in Trump's relationship with a Congress that has rarely exercised its power to check him, at a vulnerable moment for his presidency. Republicans' newfound defiance may say less about the fund itself than about a sharply shifting political dynamic that could have consequences for the rest of Trump's term.

The tensions between the White House and GOP lawmakers are building as the midterm elections approach and Republicans are becoming increasingly concerned about the party's ability to maintain their narrow majorities in the House and Senate, especially as the president's policies keep pushing up consumer prices.

"You're starting to see Republicans want to show some independence from Trump, and this was an easy issue to do it on," said Alex Conant, a Republican strategist. "This Congress was already very hard to govern, and it will only get harder as Trump becomes less popular and the midterms draw nearer. There's a lot of frustration with the political situation that they find themselves in.

" According to a YouGov poll, 49 percent of respondents said they opposed the fund, including 48 percent of Trump voters and 45 percent of those who identified as MAGA supporters. Senate Republicans had a direct way to show their displeasure by blocking a $72 billion immigration enforcement funding package that Trump badly wants.

Many Republican lawmakers and strategists struggled to figure out how to even talk about the fund, amid criticism that it amounted to Trump self-dealing and rewarding his political supporters.

"People that have pled guilty to physical acts against the president may actually be able to get compensated. How absurd does that sound coming out of my mouth?

" said Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who decided to oppose Trump's spending bill last year and is not running for re-election. Last month, senators also revolted against a proposal to add money to a budget bill to cover security costs related to Trump's plan to add a ballroom to the White House. The Senate parliamentarian ruled that the ballroom funds could not be included in the measure.

Trump then urged Senate Republicans to fire the parliamentarian, but they have ignored his call. The Senate last month also advanced a resolution to end the Iran war on a 50-47 vote, with four Republicans joining Democrats in advancing the proposal. Still, the measure is unlikely to become law, in part because Trump could veto it.

At the same time, Trump has alienated Senate Republicans by endorsing challengers in GOP primaries, ending the political careers of well-liked figures such as John Cornyn of Texas and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. A more defiant Congress could provide a significant obstacle for Trump, who is increasingly confronting barriers to his hard-charging tactics to remake American government and society.

Trump has largely governed through executive action, circumventing the legislative branch to advance his agenda, with the exception of his 2025 tax cuts package. To date, Congress has been far more deferential to Trump than it was in his first term, when members of his own party thwarted his repeal of the Affordable Care Act and blocked his attempt to build a border wall.

He has not fielded questions from the White House press corps since the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. His remarks over the past several days have been limited to posts on Truth Social and interviews with individual news outlets, including a Fox News segment about the ballroom with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. The White House dismissed the notion that there is any daylight between Trump and congressional Republicans.

"President Trump is committed to maintaining Republican majorities in the House and Senate," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said. "The White House and President Trump have enjoyed working closely with House and Senate Republicans to deliver on many important promises to the American people, including the largest tax cut for working Americans in history.





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