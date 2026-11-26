Gordon Ramsay will lead a new version of Top Gear, the BBC has confirmed, with filming set for 2027 and the show returning in 2028. The Stig will also return.

Gordon Ramsay has been named as the lead host of a new version of Top Gear, the BBC has confirmed. Filming will take place in 2027, and the show is expected to return in 2028.

The Stig And Gordon Ramsay Return

The program's test driver, The Stig, will also return. The BBC has not yet announced Ramsay's co-hosts. Ramsay announced the news on Instagram, where he is seen in the passenger seat of a car driven by The Stig. In the post, he says: Top Gear is back.

Also read BBC Studios Revives Top Gear With Gordon Ramsay

The BBC said the new series will feature a refreshed line-up of co-presenters alongside Ramsay. Ramsay said he wanted to bring a fresh energy and ambition to create something truly thrilling for a whole new generation of audiences. At its very best Top Gear has always been about the unexpected - surprising, entertaining and just the right amount of chaos, he said in a statement. That is the spirit we want to build on, he added.

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Ramsay has appeared on Top Gear as a guest three times. He holds a racing licence and has competed in motorsport events. He is also a well-known car enthusiast with an extensive collection of performance and luxury vehicles. He said growing up near Silverstone race circuit in Northamptonshire started his lifelong love for cars.

I would climb over the fences and sneak in for a glimpse of the racing, he said in a statement. That early excitement sparked a lifelong passion for cars, motor sport, beautiful design and extraordinary engineering, he added. Ramsay is a Michelin-star chef who became known after starring in the documentary Boiling Point. He later fronted shows including Hell's Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares.

Original Trio Left For Amazon Grand Tour

His media persona is defined by his temper, use of profanity and insults levelled at contestants and customers. Top Gear launched in its current format in 2002 and became a global hit under former presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May. It reached record ratings. The trio left the BBC in 2015 after Clarkson was dropped following an altercation with a producer.

His co-hosts decided not to return without him. The trio subsequently reunited for Amazon's The Grand Tour, which debuted in 2016. Top Gear continued with a succession of presenting lineups, initially pairing Chris Evans and Matt LeBlanc. Matt LeBlanc, the Friends star, was later joined by motoring journalist Chris Harris.

Paddy McGuinness and former England cricket captain Freddie Flintoff later joined Harris in 2019. That line-up arguably became the show's most successful post-Clarkson presenting team. Production was suspended following a serious accident involving Flintoff while filming at the Dunsfold test track in December 2022. Flintoff was dragged face-down underneath a Morgan Super 3 car for about 50 metres.

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He sustained broken ribs and facial injuries. Flintoff recently reached a settlement with the BBC, reportedly worth 9 million pounds, or about 17 million dollars. In November 2023, the BBC put the program on hold indefinitely. In a statement, the BBC said it had decided to rest the UK show.

History Of Top Gear Accidents And Controversies

It was not the first time a host had been seriously injured while filming. Former presenter Richard Hammond was left in a coma for two weeks in 2006 after a jet-powered vehicle flipped at 450 kilometres per hour. Top Gear has also been the subject of several racism complaints since its inception. In early 2014, Jeremy Clarkson issued an apology after a video of him saying a racist slur during an outtake appeared online.

In a separate incident that year, the UK's communications regulator ruled the BBC had breached regulations by airing footage of Clarkson using an offensive term for Asian people in an episode. Also that year, all three presenters landed in hot water after claims a number plate on a car used during filming made light of the Falklands War. It was my own silly fault so I can hardly complain, Clarkson later told BBC Radio.

I absolutely adored Top Gear and I worked all the time on it, all through the night, paid attention to every tiny bit of it, he said. The announcement of Ramsay's appointment signals the BBC's intention to bring the long-running motoring franchise back to small screens. Recreating the chemistry and popularity of its original presenting trio will be a considerable challenge.

The new series will aim to return to the adventures, stunts, challenges and automotive chaos that made Top Gear one of the BBC's biggest entertainment programs.