Gout Gout Blazes to Top Seed in Australian Junior 100m Heats, Eyes Showdown with Noah Lyles

Australian under-20 sprinter Gout Gout secured the fastest qualifying time of 10.19 seconds in the 100m heats at the Australian Athletics Junior Championships in Brisbane. The performance signals his readiness for upcoming international competitions, including a highly anticipated 150m race against American star Noah Lyles and a quest for gold at the World Junior Championships.

Australian junior sprinter Gout Gout has signaled his formidable potential by clocking the fastest qualifying time of 10.19 seconds in the under-20 100-meter heats at the Australian Athletics Junior Championships held in Brisbane. This impressive performance sets the stage for an exciting season ahead, as Gout prepares for a highly anticipated 150-meter showdown against American sprint sensation Noah Lyles in Ostrava on June 16th.

Having recently turned 18 in late December, Gout is transitioning into his first season as a senior athlete, and these championships are a crucial stepping stone in his development. He openly expressed his ambition to break the 10-second barrier in the 100 meters on Saturday, provided favorable wind conditions prevail.

Following Gout in the under-20 heats were fellow Queenslander Uwezo Lubenda, who qualified second fastest with 10.38 seconds, and New South Wales athlete Zavier Peacock in third at 10.42 seconds. Gout's strong showing in Brisbane follows a dominant display in the 200-meter event at the senior national championships the previous Sunday.

His blistering times in that race even led some American athletics commentators to question the accuracy of the wind readings, a testament to his exceptional speed. Gout brushed off such skepticism, stating that criticism often accompanies success.

This year's primary objective for the young sprinter is to secure a gold medal at the World Junior Championships in Eugene, Oregon, in August. Before heading to Ostrava for his encounter with Lyles, Gout will compete in Oslo, marking his debut in a senior Diamond League race against Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo.

Following his European commitments, Gout is scheduled to compete in the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon, where he will once again face formidable international talent, including Tebogo and American sprinter Kenny Bednarek. Notably, Gout has opted to forgo the Commonwealth Games to prioritize the World Junior Championships, which will also be held in Oregon.

While his preferred event remains the 200 meters, he may also contest the 100 meters at the World Juniors, with a final decision on his program to be made later in the year. Gout's recent performances indicate a significant strengthening of his physique and racing strategy, with notable improvements in his initial acceleration and the powerful top-end speed that defines his racing style.

The 150-meter race in Ostrava presents a unique challenge, as it deviates from traditional sprint distances and features a field of highly competitive athletes. The world record for this non-standard event, 14.92 seconds, was recently set by Jamaican sprinter Kishane Thompson, who claimed silver in the 100 meters behind Lyles at the Paris Olympics.

Gout's progression throughout 2026 demonstrates a clear trajectory of improvement and a focused approach to achieving his ambitious goals on the international stage





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