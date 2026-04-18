Gout Gout Dominates Australian Junior Championships 100m, Secures World Championships Berth

Rising sprinting sensation Gout Gout has successfully defended his national underage title in the under-20s 100-meter final at the Australian Junior Championships. Despite narrowly missing the sub-10 second barrier, his dominant performance secures his spot at the upcoming Under-20s World Championships in Oregon, USA. Gout also addressed recent international skepticism surrounding his fast times with a confident and motivated response.

Gout Gout has once again claimed the national underage title, securing victory in the under-20s 100-metre final at the Australian Junior Championships held at the Queensland Sports and Athletics Centre. His triumph was marked by a memorable moment where he waved to the cheering crowd with just 20 metres remaining in the race, a gesture of confidence and perhaps a touch of showmanship from the dominant young sprinter.

Beyond reaffirming his status as a national junior champion, Gout harbored ambitions of etching his name into Australia's exclusive sub-10 second club, a prestigious group currently featuring Lachlan Kennedy with a time of 9.96 seconds and Patrick Johnson at 9.93 seconds. While he narrowly missed this specific benchmark in this particular race, his performance unequivocally guarantees his selection for the upcoming Under-20s World Championships in Oregon, United States. This achievement is particularly noteworthy given his rapid ascent in the athletics world. Two years prior, at the tender age of 16, Gout showcased his immense potential by clinching a silver medal in the 200 metres at the previous edition of the championships in Peru, clocking an impressive 20.60 seconds. His talent continued to blossom, as evidenced by a remarkable wind-assisted 19.67-second run in Sydney just last weekend. This stellar performance, coupled with his previous 100-meter efforts including a wind-assisted 9.99 seconds at the Australian Athletics Championships last year and a sub-10 second run at a local meet at QSAC two months ago, had ignited considerable excitement among athletics enthusiasts, fueling speculation about him breaking the coveted ten-second barrier. In the wake of his extraordinary Sydney performance, which ranks as the 16th fastest of all time, some athletes in the United States raised questions regarding the legitimacy of Gout's run. However, Gout remained unfazed by the scrutiny and any perceived backlash. When questioned about the skepticism following his heat on Friday, where he recorded a time of 10.45 seconds – a mark slower than his usual capabilities but still remarkably strong given a significant headwind of -2.2 meters per second – he responded with a philosophical outlook. Gout stated that while there will always be detractors, their existence often signifies that one is on the right path. He embraced the situation, remarking that he simply focuses on his running. He acknowledged that his rapid times might be the reason for some discontent but maintained that he accepts it as it is. This positive attitude, he believes, serves as further motivation for him to perform even better on larger stages and achieve even faster times in the future. His unwavering determination and resilient spirit are clear testaments to his commitment to the sport and his potential for continued success





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