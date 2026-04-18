Eighteen-year-old sprint sensation Gout Gout secured another junior national 100m title with a commanding performance. Clocking 10.21 seconds, Gout effortlessly distanced himself from his rivals, a familiar scene given his previous sub-10 second performances. Looking ahead, the young athlete expressed confidence in breaking the 10-second barrier soon, citing his season opener at 10.00 seconds as a strong indicator. Returning to his home turf at the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre in Brisbane, Gout navigated the final with ease. While initially challenged by fellow Queenslander Uwezo Lubenda, Gout ultimately showcased his superiority, even finding time to celebrate his victory with a distinctive wave before crossing the finish line. His impressive time, along with those of second-placed Zavier Peacock (10.35) and third-placed Lubenda (10.37), secured their qualification for the World U20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Gout's decision to prioritize the U20 championships over the Commonwealth Games highlights his ambition for international success. He is set to travel to the United States for further training and is reportedly slated for a 150m race against none other than Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles. Gout expressed immense excitement about the prospect of competing against such an accomplished athlete, viewing it as a significant opportunity to elevate his own performance and benchmark himself against the world's best.

Eighteen-year-old sprint sensation Gout Gout has once again demonstrated his formidable talent, claiming another junior national 100m title in a display of sheer dominance. Crossing the finish line in an impressive 10.21 seconds, Gout comfortably left his competitors trailing in his wake, a testament to his exceptional speed and form. This victory further solidifies his reputation as one of the nation's most promising young athletes.

Gout himself expressed a strong belief that breaking the coveted 10-second barrier is within his reach in the near future. He alluded to a season-opening race where he clocked 10.00 seconds, noting that while that particular race had its challenges, his current trajectory suggests a sub-10 second performance is a matter of time. His confidence is palpable, and he is eager to prove it on the international stage. Returning to his familiar home track at the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre in Brisbane, Gout effortlessly cruised through the heats and into the final of the under-20 100m event. In the final, he faced a spirited challenge from fellow Queenslander Uwezo Lubenda early in the race. However, Gout's superior acceleration and speed allowed him to pull away decisively, coasting to victory with ample time to spare. In a show of his burgeoning confidence and flair, Gout even found the moment to wave playfully in front of Zavier Peacock, who was competing in the adjacent lane. Gout articulated his enjoyment of high-pressure situations, stating that the presence of competitors and the associated pressure only serve to elevate his performance, embracing the opportunity to entertain the crowd. Peacock ultimately secured the silver medal with a time of 10.35 seconds, while Lubenda claimed bronze in 10.37 seconds. Significantly, all three athletes achieved qualifying times for the upcoming World U20 Championships, scheduled to take place in Eugene, Oregon, in August. Gout's strategic decision to focus on the World U20 Championships over participating in his first Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, held shortly before, underscores his clear aspirations for global track and field recognition. This choice highlights his dedication to competing against the very best at the highest junior level. The young sprinter is now set to embark on a training stint in the United States, a move designed to further hone his skills and prepare him for the challenges ahead. Adding to the anticipation surrounding his US visit is the rumored prospect of a 150m race against the reigning Olympic 100m champion, Noah Lyles. Gout spoke with profound enthusiasm about the potential to compete against an athlete of Lyles' caliber, describing it as an immense honor and a significant opportunity. He emphasized that facing an Olympic champion and a multiple-time world champion is an experience that will undoubtedly push him to elevate his game. Gout expressed that he feels great about this prospect and is certain it will be a powerful catalyst for his continued development and advancement in the sport. The experience of measuring himself against the world's current premier sprinter is a motivation he clearly relishes





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Gout Gout Junior Athletics 100M Sprint World U20 Championships Noah Lyles

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