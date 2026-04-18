Gout Gout Eyes Sub-10 Second Milestone and US Showdown with Noah Lyles

Australian sprinter Gout Gout, after a strong performance at the junior championships, is set to embark on a US training camp with aspirations of breaking the 10-second barrier and competing against elite athletes like Noah Lyles. He dismisses criticism and embraces showmanship as he targets international success while remaining committed to Australia.

Gout Gout , the emerging Australian sprint talent, has set his sights on breaking the 10-second barrier , a significant milestone in the world of athletics. While his recent victory at the Australian Athletics junior championships in the 100-meter final, clocking in at 10.21 seconds with a 0.5 tailwind, wasn't the sub-10 performance he yearned for, Gout remains undeterred.

His exuberant celebration, a broad wave to the Brisbane crowd even as he approached the finish line, underscored his confidence and flair for performance. "I was waving to my family, fans and a couple of friends ... the more of a show, the more people who are going to come and watch," Gout explained. He believes that the spectacle draws a larger audience, which in turn increases the pressure, ultimately propelling him to run faster. This philosophy of embracing the spotlight and having fun is central to his approach to the sport. "You've got to love putting on a show. I don't really feel pressure too much, pressure comes with the territory, but at the end of the day, I'm going to go out there and have a bit of fun." Despite his bold declarations and showmanship, Gout has faced criticism from some American sprinters, who have questioned the validity of his times achieved in potentially favourable conditions. Former college sprinter Erin Brown labelled his performances as fake, while Olympic gold medallist Justin Gatlin challenged him to prove his mettle on international soil before being considered a global contender. Gout, however, is not fazed by these barbs. He views such criticism as a sign that he is making an impact. "If you have haters you're doing something right," he quipped. Looking ahead, Gout is preparing for a crucial stint in the United States, a move that will provide him with the opportunity to confront his American critics and, more importantly, to test his abilities against the world's elite. He confirmed his upcoming departure for the US for a training camp, with the express aim of challenging Noah Lyles, the reigning Paris Olympic champion and a fellow Adidas-sponsored athlete. This encounter is seen as a pivotal moment in Gout's development, offering him a direct comparison against one of the sport's most formidable sprinters. "It would mean a lot, knowing I can go out against the Olympic champion and multi-time world champion, so it definitely feels great, and it'll definitely up my game for sure versing the best in the world." While the prospect of competing on the international stage is exciting, Gout is firm in his commitment to his home country, stating he has no immediate plans to relocate permanently, even with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics on the horizon. "I think Australia is home for me, I don't think I plan on that right now. If it comes through then maybe, but right now, I'm definitely staying in Australia." His journey to this point has been marked by consistent improvement. He comfortably won his Friday heat in 10.19 seconds. However, his semi-final on Saturday presented a tougher challenge, with a 2.2m/s headwind requiring him to dig deep to secure a win in 10.45 seconds. Gout's personal best stands at a blistering 10.00 seconds, placing him tantalizingly close to the coveted sub-10 second mark. This impressive time was achieved at the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre track during last year's national championships. He remains confident that breaking the 10-second barrier is not a matter of if, but when. "100 percent, I mean I've done 10 flat in my season opener, and that race was a bit rocky, so I'm pretty sure that's coming soon," he stated when questioned about his proximity to the milestone. He also acknowledged that his preparation for this particular event was more relaxed. "Obviously, nothing world-class, obviously I was coming here to have a bit of fun after nationals." This attitude suggests a desire to enjoy the process and build momentum rather than solely focusing on immediate results. The upcoming US trip, with its demanding competition and training regimen, is expected to be instrumental in refining his technique and pushing him closer to his ambitious goals. The anticipation for Gout Gout's future performances, particularly his potential to shatter the 10-second barrier and challenge the world's best, is high within the Australian athletics community and beyond





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