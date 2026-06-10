Gout Gout hands 'reality check' after disappointing Diamond League debut

Australian teen sensation Gout Gout was advised to bide his time in juniors after his disappointing Diamond League debut in Oslo. He finished sixth in the men’s 200m final and praised Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo for his win.

Gout Gout handed 'reality check' | 01:14Australian teen sensation Gout Gout has been advised to bide his time in juniors following his disappointing Diamond League debut in Oslo on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old, who was slow out of the blocks, finished sixth the men’s 200m final after clocking 20.60s, well below the national record of 19.67s he set in April — which was better than Usain Bolt at the same age. Reigning Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo won the event with 19.84s, shaving over a tenth off his season best. Gout added: ‘I imagined victory myself, but definitely can’t be disappointed.

It’s my first Diamond League, so I’m going out here, having a bit of fun and then getting back to training. ’ He also praised Tebogo, saying: ‘Tebogo is a great athlete, I’ve looked up to him for a long time and he deserved the win today. ’ Gout will take on Olympic champion Noah Lyles in a 150m match-up at the Ostrava Golden Spike Meeting next week.

Meanwhile, Australian Ky Robinson toppled the national men’s 5000m record set by Craig Mottram in 2004 with a personal best of 12:50.82, bettering the previous record by five seconds. In the Dream Mile, Australian Cameron Myers placed third with 3:48.35, joining Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot (3:48.21) and America’s Yared Nuguse (3:48.21) on the podium. Kurtis Marschal won his second consecutive Diamond League meet, clearing 5.82m in challenging conditions to seal his victory





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Gout Gout Diamond League Oslo 200M Letsile Tebogo Usain Bolt Reigning Olympic Champion Tebogo Gout Diamond League Debut 19.67S 20.60S 19.84S 12:50.82 Craig Mottram 12:47.62 3:48.35 5.82M Challenging Conditions Kurtis Marschal

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