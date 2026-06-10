Gout Gout's tough Diamond League debut

Gout Gout, a sprinting star, had a challenging debut in the top men's competition in Europe, the Diamond League. He finished sixth in the 200m final, behind Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo, who won with a time of 19.84 seconds. Gout, known for his slow start, struggled to make up ground with his regular slingshot off the bend. He will focus on the World U20 Championships in Eugene in early August and will not race at the Commonwealth Games.

It was a tough baptism for sprinting star Gout Gout , who finished deep in the field in his first Diamond League race. Gout was slow out of the blocks, as is his custom, but could not make up ground with his regular slingshot off the bend in a field of seasoned racers in the 200m final at the Oslo Diamond League .

He finished sixth in 20.20 seconds behind Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo who claimed victory with a 19.84. There was the gentlest of tailwinds (+0.2) for the race. Gout races his occasional training partner – the 100m Olympic and world champion – Noah Lyles next week.

However, Gout will not race at the Commonwealth Games and will instead focus on the World U20 Championships in Eugene in early August





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Diamond League Gout Gout Letsile Tebogo 200M Final Tailwinds World U20 Championships Commonwealth Games

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