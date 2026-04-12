Gout Gout Smashes Australian 200m Record, Surpasses Usain Bolt

Eighteen-year-old Gout Gout sets a new Australian record in the 200m with a stunning time of 19.67 seconds at the National Championships, surpassing Usain Bolt's previous record and becoming the second-fastest under-20 athlete in the world.

Sprint sensation Gout Gout has etched his name into Australian sporting history, obliterating the national 200-meter record with a breathtaking time of 19.67 seconds at the National Championships . The electrifying performance, officially clocked as a legal time, also secures his position as the second-fastest under-20 athlete in the world, a feat that has sent shockwaves through the track and field community.

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This remarkable achievement sees the 18-year-old surpassing even the legendary Usain Bolt, whose previous best for the same distance was 19.93 seconds, set back in 2004, solidifying Gout’s place among the elite. The speedster from Queensland displayed remarkable composure and power as he stormed across the finish line, leaving spectators and commentators alike in awe of his raw talent and unwavering dedication.<\/p>

The atmosphere at the championships was electric, with the crowd erupting in cheers as Gout crossed the finish line. This victory is not just a personal triumph for the young athlete, but also a significant moment for Australian athletics, signaling a new era of sprinting excellence and the rise of a potential global superstar.The only other athlete under the age of 20 to have clocked a faster time than Gout is America’s Erriyon Knighton, who ran 19.49 seconds back in 2022.<\/p>

The impact of Gout’s performance has been felt across the sporting world, with veteran commentators expressing their astonishment at the young athlete’s potential. Renowned Channel 7 commentator Bruce McAvaney described the achievement as “seismic” and “the exclamation mark of all time on a national championships that will be remembered forever,” highlighting the significance of the record-breaking run.<\/p>

Speaking to reporters after the race, Gout revealed that achieving a sub-20 second time had been a major goal for him throughout the year. He described the moment as a “big weight off my shoulders,” expressing his elation and the surprise he felt at his incredible result. He admitted he was aiming for a time of under 20 seconds, but 19.67 was a true testament to the work he has put in, and the progress he has made under the guidance of his coaches.<\/p>

The journey to this record-breaking performance has involved meticulous training and strategic adjustments. His coaches tweaked a couple of things and worked on his hand and footwork, just focusing on refining his turnover, and ultimately, it paid off. The young athlete showcased a level of precision and power that has rarely been seen in the sport, leaving many wondering about the limits of his potential.<\/p>

The 200-meter final was anticipated as a head-to-head clash between Gout and fellow Australian Lachlan Kennedy. However, Kennedy was forced to withdraw from the event due to soreness sustained during the 100-meter race, where he had achieved an impressive time of 9.96 seconds. Despite Kennedy’s absence, Gout's performance was not diminished, as he secured his place in the history books. His closest competitor, with a time of 19.88 seconds, now holds the second-fastest time ever recorded by an Australian over the 200-meter distance.<\/p>

The entire sporting world will undoubtedly be watching Gout’s progress. His triumph is not only a personal victory but also a source of inspiration for aspiring young athletes across Australia. This performance is a major stepping stone, a defining moment that will likely shape his career and open doors to even greater achievements on the international stage. Gout's dedication, combined with his natural talent, paints a bright future for Australian athletics, leaving fans excited for the years to come.<\/p>





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