Government Consulting on Tax Changes for Startups and Venture Capital

The Australian government is exploring ways to mitigate potential adverse effects on startups and venture capital businesses, as indicated by the PM's statement and the upcoming consultation. Additionally, there are concerns about the impact of capital gains tax and discretionary trust changes from Labor MPs and the Coalition's perspective. The government's decision to initiate consultation and provide transition support for small businesses restructuring implies its commitment to addressing these concerns.

The PM says the government is consulting on how to ensure tax changes do not disproportionately hurt startups and venture capital. Labor MPs say many Australians have responded positively to housing tax reforms, but there is concern that changes to capital gains tax and discretionary trusts will become a tough sell.

Uncertainty around the tax measures is fuelling opposition among some young investors and business owners, while the Coalition says Labour is trying to freeload off entrepreneurs. The federal government is consulting on how it can prevent unintended consequences for startups and will offer transition support for small businesses as they restructure to avoid the new tax on discretionary trusts





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Consultation Startups Household Services Entrepreneurship Confidence Uncertainty Freeloading Impact Feedback New Tax Trusts Shares Negative Gearing Task Force CGT Budget Treasurer Business Owners Investors Small Businesses Entrepreneurship Support AI Memes

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