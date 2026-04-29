Government Hesitation Fueled Antisemitism Leading to Bondi Massacre, Jewish Leader Argues

Jeremy Leibler, president of the Zionist Federation of Australia, claims that government inaction allowed antisemitism to flourish, culminating in the Bondi massacre. His royal commission submission highlights the normalization of hatred against Jewish Australians, the misuse of terms like 'Zionist,' and the failure of political leaders to act decisively. The report comes as an interim royal commission addresses security failures in the attack that killed 15 people at a Hanukkah celebration.

A leading Jewish figure in Australia has argued that government hesitation in addressing antisemitism contributed to the rise of hatred that culminated in the tragic Bondi massacre.

Jeremy Leibler, president of the Zionist Federation of Australia, wrote in a personal submission to a royal commission that the psychological safety of Jewish Australians has been systematically eroded since the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel. He described how Jewish Australians, once secure in their community, now face daily harassment, intimidation, and even violence, with terms like 'Zionist' and 'genocide supporter' being weaponized against them.

Leibler emphasized that the Bondi attackers did not act in isolation but were emboldened by a climate where antisemitic rhetoric had become normalized. He criticized political leaders for failing to confront this rhetoric decisively, instead opting for hesitancy and calculation when moral clarity was needed. While Leibler acknowledged the Albanese government’s efforts, such as increasing security funding and appointing a special envoy for combating antisemitism, he argued that these measures were insufficient.

He pointed to cases where Jewish students were evicted from housing, children faced abuse in schools, and artists were deplatformed from festivals simply for being Jewish. Leibler also shared a personal anecdote about his children internalizing the need for armed guards at Jewish institutions, highlighting how deeply antisemitism has permeated society. He stressed that the term 'Zionist' had become a proxy for 'Jew,' allowing antisemitism to be disguised as acceptable speech.

The royal commission’s interim report, due to be released, is expected to address policing and security failures that contributed to the Bondi attack, which killed 15 people at a Hanukkah celebration. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has defended his government’s response, admitting that all governments could have done more to combat antisemitism. Leibler’s submission underscores the urgent need for stronger action to protect Jewish Australians and restore their sense of safety and belonging in the country





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Antisemitism Bondi Massacre Jeremy Leibler Zionist Federation Of Australia Government Response

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