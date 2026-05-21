Government Invests in Cancer, Epilepsy Research Amid Ongoing Medical Research Funding Shortfall

The Australian government has prioritized funding for children's cancer and epilepsy research, investing a long-awaited $1 billion in annual grants to the Medical Research Future Fund, with an additional half a billion from the fund. The government aims to address a chronic shortfall of investment in Australian research and boost job security and research success on the global stage for researchers.

Children's cancer and epilepsy research will be prioritized in a long-awaited release from the nation's unspent medical research fund, with the government moving to correct a chronic shortfall of investment in Australian research.

The promised $1 billion in annual grants from the Medical Research Future Fund will not be delivered in full to researchers for another four years, even as another half a billion dollars is poured into the $25.4 billion fund. Crossbench MPs, science bodies, and medical associations have been lobbying the government to release more money to maintain Australia's research success on the global stage, boost productivity, and give researchers greater job security.

The funding boost comes as former top bureaucrat and chair of the National Health and Medical Research Strategy, Rosemary Huxtable, warned more action must be taken to address 'critical issues of sustainability, outdated infrastructure, and workforce risks' in the sector. The government's budget commitment of another $508.5 million over four years means research grant funding will reach the record $1 billion in annual investment by the 2030-2031 financial year





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