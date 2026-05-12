Government Measures to Reduce Immigration

The government's latest budget papers propose measures to control immigration, including statistics and savings in the numbers of migrants, for the upcoming financial years. Key measures include increasing the migration cap, extending a ban on temporary migrants buying established residential property, implementing new targets for the permanent migration program and altering working holiday visas. The government emphasizes that its measures will put downward pressure on the figures to reduce them.

Immigration surged following the pandemic, peaking at more than 550,000 in 2022-23 but has been steadily dropping since. The latest figures show net overseas migration at 295,000 for 2025-26 and 245,000 for 2026-27, compared to last year's estimates of 260,000 and 225,000 respectively.

This financial year, there will be 35,000 more migrants in Australia than previously expected, driven by fewer foreigners on temporary visas leaving. The predicted migration rate will fall as low as 225,000 per year by the end of the decade, closer to pre-pandemic levels.

The government is considering measures such as extending a ban on temporary migrants buying established residential property until 2029, new targets for the permanent migration program, and tweaks to working holiday visas to control numbers and protect Australia's national interests





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Immigration Surge Net Overseas Migration Migrant Arrivals Temporary Migrants Skill Visas Permanent Migration Program Working Holiday Visas IXL Numbers Capping Immigration Levels Temporary Protection Visas Immigration Crackdown Australian Values Test

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