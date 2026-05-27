Government Modelling Predicts Over 240,000 NDIS Participants Will Be Cut Under New Eligibility Rules

Internal documents reveal that the proposed functional‑capacity based eligibility reforms could remove more than 240,000 people from the NDIS by 2031, delivering $37.8 billion in savings but sparking concerns over reduced community support and increased bureaucracy for disabled Australians.

The federal government is poised to overhaul Australia's National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) after internal modelling projected that the programme could cost $117 billion annually within a decade, up from the current $50 billion.

The new eligibility framework, slated to take effect on 1 January 2028, will shift the focus from a diagnosis‑based entry to an assessment of an individual's functional capacity. By redefining who qualifies, the government expects to remove more than 240 000 participants from the scheme over the next four years, cutting the total caseload from a projected peak of 817 000 in 2025 to roughly 598 000 by mid‑2031.

The most recent Senate‑tabulated modelling shows that 33 000 people will be exited by June 2028, rising to 125 000 by mid‑2029, and reaching the 241 000‑person mark by June 2031. In a scenario without reform, the NDIS would have supported about 944 000 people at that time, meaning the reform would prevent almost 350 000 individuals from either being forced out or denied entry in the first place.

To achieve the targeted reduction, the government has earmarked $37.8 billion in savings over four years, with the largest tranche - $13.2 billion - coming from cuts to the Social, Civic and Community Participation budget. That funding stream currently enables participants to hire support workers for community outings, a service that helps build independence and combat social isolation. Critics argue that trimming this element will deepen segregation and undermine one of the key lessons of the disability royal commission.

Greens disability spokesperson Jordon Steele‑John, who obtained the modelling documents, warned that the cuts will translate into more frequent reassessments, increased bureaucracy and heightened anxiety for people who rely on the NDIS for a dignified daily life. The government maintains that those who are exited from the NDIS will not be left without any form of assistance. A network of state‑based disability supports is set to be expanded to catch those outside the federal scheme.

However, opposition parties and disability advocates remain skeptical, pointing out that the current NDIS was designed to support about 410 000 Australians, yet it now serves roughly 760 000. Ministerial statements have emphasized that the reforms aim to curb unsustainable growth rather than simply slash spending, with the aim of stabilising the participant base at around 600 000 by the end of the decade.

The debate continues as stakeholders weigh the financial necessity of the changes against the potential social costs for people with disabilities across the nation





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