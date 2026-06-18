Government Modifies Capital Gains Tax Measures for Small Businesses Amid Backlash

The Albanese government has adjusted its controversial capital gains tax changes, raising the small business revenue threshold from $2 million to $10 million and exempting certain trusts after intense criticism from business groups and crossbench MPs. The tweaks, costing nearly $500 million in foregone revenue, aim to protect 98 percent of businesses from the tax changes, though concerns remain about investment and job creation.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced modifications to the government's capital gains tax (CGT) changes, effectively allowing more small business es to retain access to a 50 percent discount on assets.

The revenue threshold defining a small business has been raised from $2 million to $10 million. Additionally, all types of discretionary testamentary trusts will be exempt from a proposed minimum 30 percent tax rate. The adjustments follow weeks of criticism from business groups, opposition leaders, and crossbench MPs who argued the original measures would deter investment and growth. Albanese defended the changes as "genuine reform" and emphasized the government's support for small businesses.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers confirmed the changes represent about one-seventeenth of the total revenue expected from the broader CGT reforms, with a projected revenue forfeiture of nearly $500 million over four years. Opposition leader Angus Taylor criticized the government, claiming the changes send a signal to businesses not to grow. Despite the tweaks, business groups remain worried that the budget overall could still damage investment and job creation.

Innes Willox, CEO of Australian Industry Group, stated that a business with a $10 million turnover is still very small in the Australian context, but he acknowledged that the government recognized the harmful impact of its original proposals after consultation. He stressed the need for more, not less, consultation moving forward. Willox also expressed lingering resentment that the business community was blindsided by the broader tax changes, despite having supported measures to help first‑home buyers.

He noted that from the Economic Roundtable in August, changes to CGT were understood to be focused on the housing sector, making the budget's wide‑ranging proposals a "complete surprise". The timing of the announcement came less than a day after One Nation leader Pauline Hanson defended small businesses at the National Press Club, saying they have been "strangled" by red tape, taxes and lazy workers.

Mining magnate Gina Rinehart endorsed Hanson during a speech in Townsville, even urging her to emulate Elon Musk's efforts to slash the public service. Rinehart's warm contrast with the backlash against Hanson's broader remarks, including her call for Australia to become a "monoculture" by ditching multiculturalism, highlighted political tensions. Discrimination Commissioner Giridharan Sivaraman warned that political rhetoric impacts community safety, with many feeling worried about their children at school.

Senator Bridget McKenzie of the Nationals also criticized Hanson for wanting to pick and choose which media outlets she engages with, drawing a comparison to Donald Trump. While the government argued the changes were always part of the plan, Treasurer Chalmers denied being forced into a backdown, stating the adjustments were consistent with earlier intentions to consult on implementation details





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Capital Gains Tax Small Business Tax Concessions Albanese Government Chalmers Backlash

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