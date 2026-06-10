Government Property Tax Overhaul to Reshape Short-Term Rental Market and Boost Long-Term Housing Supply

Australia's planned changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax are expected to Influence investor behavior in the short-term rental sector, potentially freeing up homes in capital cities and easing rental pressures.

The federal government's overhaul of property taxes is set to reshape investment strategies in the short-term rental market , potentially freeing up homes in major capital cities.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has pointed to platforms like Airbnb as a contributing factor to the nation's property market pressures, particularly as house prices are expected to ease over the next year due to planned changes to capital gains tax and negative gearing. Property analysts anticipate a flow-on effect to the holiday rental sector, with some investors likely to exit short-term rentals such as Airbnb in response to the reforms.

The government's plan to limit negative gearing to new builds was queried by a caller on ABC radio, who asked how this would affect the supply of new long-term rentals when so many homes have been converted into short-term holiday lets. With an estimated 175,000 short-term rentals in Australia-representing 1-2% of the rental market and concentrated in capital cities and major tourist centres-the sector saw a dip during the early pandemic but has surged since 2022.

This rebound aligns with a sharp decline in the national rental vacancy rate, which has more than halved since 2020, and a dramatic increase in rents. Albanese stressed that short-term rentals are a factor in the tight rental market and that the reforms aim to give young Australians a fair chance at homeownership. He acknowledged that tax reform is challenging but necessary: "Everyone knows it's broken.

Everyone knows that young people are not getting a fair crack at a roof over their head, which is why we're pursuing reform.

" The government's modelling suggests house prices could be about 2% lower than without the reforms, while rents may rise by less than $2 per week. Professor Nicole Gurran of the University of Sydney, an expert in urban and regional planning, noted that multiple factors have contributed to the rental squeeze, with short-term rentals playing a clear role especially around central business districts.

While existing negatively geared rentals are protected under the reforms, investors looking to purchase existing properties for conversion to short-term rentals may be deterred. Gurran indicated a likely marginal effect on the short-term rental market: "You won't have as many investors thinking they can use the tax system to help them buy a short-term rental. They won't have that leg-up from taxpayers.

" Those investors may instead opt for long-term rentals, potentially increasing permanent rental supply in affected areas. Internationally, cities such as New York, Paris, Barcelona, and Amsterdam have already tightened short-term rental rules amid complaints that residents are being displaced.

The City of Sydney is even considering a total ban on short-term rentals, and Gurran warned that holiday centres like Byron Bay could feel a stronger impact because capital gains are typically smaller and many owners rent out their own homes. The executive director of the Short Term Accommodation Association Australia (STAAA), Keiran Craig-Jones, said grandfathering existing negatively geared investors will soften the blow.

However, STAAA anticipates longer-term pressure in regional areas where short-term rentals form a critical part of visitor accommodation. If reduced tax incentives discourage new investment in holiday accommodation beyond the grandfathering date, supply constraints could emerge over time, with "real consequences for tourism capacity and regional economies where there is limited or no other accommodation options.

" Craig-Jones highlighted "rental arbitrage" as a major issue-a business model where individuals or companies sublet properties that would otherwise enter the long-term rental market, converting them into short-term rentals. This model is actively promoted in capital cities like Sydney and Melbourne, where the gap between long-term lease costs and short-term rental returns is particularly attractive. The reforms are likely to reduce the financial appeal of such practices, potentially shifting some properties back into the permanent rental pool.

Yet the overall impact will vary by location, with coastal holiday towns possibly seeing a more pronounced shift as investors reassess the profitability of short-term lets under the new tax regime. The debate continues over how to balance tourism needs with housing affordability, and the government's reforms represent a significant intervention in that balance





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Property Tax Reform Negative Gearing Short-Term Rentals Airbnb Housing Supply Rental Market Capital Gains Tax Tourism Regional Areas

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