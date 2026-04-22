The Australian government is taking action to address issues within the NDIS. Sky News features an exclusive interview with New Zealand politician Winston Peters discussing the political situation in New Zealand, alongside comprehensive coverage of Australian news and opinion.

The Australian government is responding to significant issues within the National Disability Insurance Scheme ( NDIS ), acknowledging flaws that require immediate attention and corrective action. This commitment to address the NDIS comes as Sky News Australia provides comprehensive coverage of the developing situation, alongside in-depth political analysis and commentary.

The NDIS, designed to support Australians with disabilities, has faced increasing scrutiny regarding its efficiency, accessibility, and the experiences of participants and their families. The government’s decision signals a willingness to confront these challenges and implement necessary reforms to ensure the scheme effectively serves its intended purpose. Adding to the political landscape, Sky News has secured an exclusive interview with Winston Peters, a prominent and often outspoken politician from New Zealand.

Peters will be discussing the current state of affairs within the New Zealand Parliament, offering insights into the complexities and controversies unfolding across the Tasman Sea. His perspective is particularly valuable given his long-standing role in New Zealand politics and his reputation for candid commentary. The interview promises to provide a unique understanding of the challenges facing New Zealand’s political system and the broader implications for the region.

Sky News continues to deliver a diverse range of news and opinion, featuring leading voices such as Andrew Bolt, Peta Credlin, Paul Murray, Sharri Markson, and Chris Kenny, alongside award-winning journalists like Kieran Gilbert, Andrew Clennell, Ross Greenwood, Tom Connell, Laura Jayes, and Peter Stefanovic. For viewers seeking comprehensive access to news and analysis, Sky News Australia offers a streaming subscription service available through SkyNews.com.au.

This service provides access to four dedicated news channels for a monthly fee of $5, or an upfront cost of $50 for the first 12 months, reverting to the $5 monthly rate thereafter. Subscribers gain access to Australia’s news channel, a 24/7 channel dedicated to live press conferences and parliamentary broadcasts, a 24/7 weather channel, and a 24/7 sports news channel. The streaming service is exclusively available to viewers within Australia.

For those outside of Australia, the Australia Channel provides a 24/7 international news streaming service. It’s important to note that this streaming subscription is separate from existing Foxtel and BINGE subscriptions, which offer a broader suite of Sky News branded channels, including Sky News UK and FOX SPORTS News. Sky News remains committed to delivering real news and honest views, fostering debate and providing Australians with the information they need to stay informed





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NDIS Winston Peters Sky News Australian Politics New Zealand Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NDIS infiltrated by organised crime gangs using intimidation and threats of violence against AustraliansReview recommends better use of NDIS data to identify repeat rorters and a requirement for providers to register with the government

Read more »

Labor must means-test the NDIS, leading economist demandsLabor must means test the NDIS, a leading economist has demanded as the government looks to rein in the ballooning scheme.

Read more »

Labor’s ‘welfare churn’ under fire as calls to means test NDIS growMeans testing the NDIS and better targeted spending are crucial to avoiding Labor’s massive sea of debt, economists and business figures have declared.

Read more »

States and territories left in the dark on NDIS savingsState treasurers say a meeting on NDIS reforms to be announced tomorrow was light on details, leaving states and territories waiting with everyone else to find out how a new round of savings measures will affect the disability scheme — and their budgets.

Read more »

Government to Invest $1 Billion in Aged Care and Address NDIS GrowthThe Australian government will allocate an additional $1 billion to aged care in the upcoming budget, addressing out-of-pocket costs for essential home care services. The Health Minister will also outline plans to manage the rapid growth of the National Disability Insurance Scheme, including addressing misuse of funds and expanding support services outside the scheme.

Read more »

Australian Government Unveils Sweeping Reforms to Curb NDIS CostsThe Albanese government has announced significant reforms to the National Disability Insurance Scheme, aiming to reduce growth to 2% annually and shift focus from diagnosis-based access to functional capacity assessments.

Read more »