Government's Proposed Tax Reforms Spark Debate Over Housing Affordability

The government's proposed tax reforms have sparked a heated debate over their potential impact on housing affordability. Business groups and social housing advocates have shared their views on the tax reforms laid out in Labor's recent budget, with some praising the changes for their potential to unlock the housing system for young Australians. However, the housing industry has continued to express opposition to the reforms, citing concerns over supply and the potential for reduced housing affordability. The government has defended the reforms, arguing that they will help an additional 75,000 Australians buy their first home in the next 10 years. The debate over the tax reforms is set to continue, with a Senate inquiry examining the proposals over the coming days.

Proposed changes to the CGT discount and negative gearing were both criticised and praised for how they might affect housing. Property Council of Australia CEO Mike Zorbas said the government's proposed tax changes would increase that investment burden on property businesses, large and small, in turn hurting consumers.

Business groups and social housing advocates have appeared at the first of two days of a Senate inquiry. The inquiry, which has been criticised for its length, is examining the government's proposed tax reforms. Business group representatives and social housing advocates shared their views on the tax reforms laid out in Labor's recent budget.

Some, such as Matt Grudnoff, senior economist at progressive think tank the Australia Institute, said the changes could help finally unlock the housing system for young Australians. Grudnoff told the inquiry that young people wouldn't notice they were paying more tax but would notice if house prices were more affordable.

The housing industry continued to express opposition to the reforms, with the Property Council of Australia saying the government had yet to make the case that the changes would be supply positive. The federal government says the measures will help an additional 75,000 Australians buy their first home in the next 10 years, although the tax changes in isolation would result in 35,000 fewer homes being built.

A slight reduction in supply was a worthwhile trade-off for reducing housing inequality, said National Housing Supply and Affordability Council chair Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz. Under the changes, the 50 per cent discount for capital gains tax will be replaced with a rate tied to inflation and a 30 per cent minimum, while negative gearing will be limited to new houses only from July 2027.

The National Housing Supply and Affordability Council expressed support for the government's decision that investors retain access to the full benefits of negative gearing and the 50 per cent CGT discount on new builds. Independent economist Saul Eslake said that, while he had reservations about some aspects of the proposal, other criticisms of the changes were unwarranted.

The former Treasury economist argued the 30 per cent minimum tax rate on capital gains should be scrapped, the pre-1999 system of income averaging for capital gains be brought back, and a carve-out for start-ups should be applied. While some of the concerns expressed about the reforms were legitimate, Eslake said the government should not yield to others motivated by nothing more than a desire to retain the favourable tax treatment they had received for decades.

However, the changes were characterised by the Property Council as an additional burden in a sector already facing onerous taxation. The government has also been criticised over the length of the inquiry, with some saying two days is not enough for reforms that will have major consequences for the country's economy. Opposition leader Angus Taylor said the inquiry process was a stitch-up and the government was avoiding a genuine debate.

Business Council of Australia chief executive Bran Black said: We've got effectively 22 days of inquiry with respect to these reforms, and yet about a year ago we had nine months of inquiry into the question as to whether or not we should remove nuisance tariffs on mushrooms, yarn and horsehair





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CGT Discount Negative Gearing Housing Affordability Tax Reforms Senate Inquiry

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