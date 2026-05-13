Government secures suitable aircraft for Hantavirus-hit cruise ship repatriations in Perth

The Dutch authorities have decided to repatriate the three people on the Oceanwide Expeditions cruise, who passed away, as there was not enough capacity in the Netherlands to treat their cases. The communique highlights how complex the repatriation process is for such a long-distance journey as the one from the Netherlands to Australia.

A suitable aircraft has been secured by the government to repatriate Australian and New Zealand passengers from the Hantavirus -hit cruise ship , MV Hondius. The flight is expected to bring six passengers from the ship to Perth by the end of the week, confirming a last-minute change of plan due to logistics.

The journey back to Australia is complex given the distance between the Netherlands and Australia, with a French national in a critical condition and being treated in a Paris hospital. Three people on the Oceanwide Expeditions cruise have died, and all six travellers are expected to be flown to the Royal Australian Air Force base Pearce in Perth and then transported immediately to the nearby Bullsbrook quarantine centre for at least three weeks of isolation during a 42-day quarantine stint recommended by the World Health Organization.

The Australian government has confirmed Australia's quarantine measures as the strongest of the two dozen countries repatriating passengers from the cruise ship





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hantavirus Repatriation Flight Quartering Cruise Ship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australians quarantined for hantavirus escaping from cruise ship in TenerifeSix Australian citizens and a New Zealand national, evacuated after catching a rare virus on board a cruise ship near Tenerife, will undergo stringent quarantine measures in Perth, including a flight detour through the Netherlands and a three-week isolation period under the Biosecurity Act.

Read more »

Cruise ship hantavirus outbreak: News, updates, and contact detailsThis news article provides updates on the hantavirus outbreak that occurred on the MV Hondius cruise ship, the assistance given to patients, and information on how to get in touch with the Guardian to share one's story if affected. It also mentions the evacuation plan for the MV Hondius and the number of remaining crew members.

Read more »

Second Evacuation Flight from Hantavirus-Hit MV Hondius cruise ship lands in the NetherlandsPassengers from the MV Hondius, affected by a hantavirus outbreak, arrive in the Netherlands on a second evacuation flight organized by Australia. Six people, including Australians, a New Zealander, and a British national, will undergo a three-week quarantine in Australia's national resilience centre in Perth. The crew of the charter plane will also be isolated.

Read more »

Australian government finalising plans to bring hantavirus cruise ship passengers homeSix passengers from a cruise ship at the centre of the deadly hantavirus outbreak are 'in good health', as the Australian government remains hopeful it will finalise plans to repatriate them within 48 hours.

Read more »