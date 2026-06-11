Government Shifts Strategy for Former VicRoads Site in Kew Opting for Demolition Over Retrofitting

The Victorian state government has reversed its decision to retrofit the former VicRoads municipal building in Kew, opting instead for full demolition to maximize housing density and improve urban connectivity.

The landscape of urban development in the affluent suburb of Kew is set for a significant transformation following a sudden policy shift by the Victorian state government.

In a move that has surprised many who were anticipating a sustainable architectural salvage project, the government has announced that the former VicRoads site on Denmark Street will not be retrofitted for housing as previously intended. Instead, the state has opted for the complete demolition of the former municipal building, marking a definitive end to a decade of debate regarding the best use of this prime 2.5-hectare block of land.

The site has long been a focal point for developers and community planners alike, primarily due to its substantial size, its proximity to key transport connections, and its location within one of Melbourne's most prestigious residential areas. On Thursday, a spokesperson for the government clarified that this pivot was made to ensure the best possible housing outcomes for the broader community.

By clearing the site entirely, the government believes it can create a more cohesive and efficient new precinct that maximizes residential capacity while integrating high-quality public spaces. The demolition of the seven-storey structure is scheduled to begin this week, with the goal of having the site cleared by mid-July.

This represents a stark departure from earlier plans, which suggested that a total of 500 homes would be integrated across the site, with 125 of those units residing within the retrofitted shell of the existing municipal building. The previous strategy was part of a broader effort to encourage developers to prioritize the reuse of old buildings over demolition to reduce carbon footprints and preserve urban character.

However, the state government now asserts that following extensive consultation with industry experts, the demolition of the southern building is the only viable path to delivering more homes than originally envisioned. This new approach aims to create better connections throughout the precinct and provide more open green space for future residents and the surrounding neighborhood.

Despite the clarity on the demolition, the government has remained tight-lipped regarding the specific blueprints for the new development, leaving questions unanswered about the exact number of houses to be constructed or the maximum height of the new buildings. This lack of detail has left some community members uncertain about the scale of the incoming project. Throughout the years of deliberation, there have been varying visions for the land.

Kooyong MP Monique Ryan, for instance, had advocated for the site to be converted into a more significant allotment of public or community-focused space. Meanwhile, Boroondara Mayor Wes Gault has indicated that the local council is eager to play a role in the transition. Mayor Gault revealed that the council has submitted a formal proposal to the planning minister to acquire the tail land of the property.

He expressed optimism about the redevelopment, describing the site as an exceptional location for new residential living and stating that the council looks forward to the transformation in the coming years. The decision to demolish also stems from practical concerns. Observers had noted visible signs of aging on the original structure, leading to questions about the cost and feasibility of bringing an old municipal building up to modern residential building regulations and safety standards.

While the demolition of the northern building on the site was always planned and has already been completed, the decision to tear down the southern building completes the slate for a fresh start. For the residents living in the immediate vicinity, the coming weeks and months will bring inevitable disruptions. The government has warned that the community should expect increased noise, dust, and vibrations associated with the heavy machinery required for a seven-storey demolition.

Additionally, a significant increase in truck movements is expected on Denmark Street as debris is hauled away from the site. This project highlights the ongoing tension in Melbourne's urban planning between the desire for sustainable retrofitting and the urgent need for high-density housing to combat the city's growing residential shortage





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