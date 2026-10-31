Government Spending Drives Inflation as RBA Targets Rate Hike

Rising costs in defence, NDIS, and health push government expenditure to historic highs, complicating inflation control and increasing the likelihood of another interest rate rise.

Government expenditure is experiencing a significant surge driven primarily by rising costs in the defence, National Disability Insurance Scheme, and health sectors. Treasurer Jim Chalmers appears to have limited options to curb these growing outlays as the financial pressure intensifies. This fiscal expansion coincides with official data showing that inflation jumped to 4.3% in the year to September, up from 4% in the previous month.

Drivers of Rising Public Outlays

Stephen Bartos, a University of Canberra professor and former deputy secretary at the finance department, identifies three key factors behind the accelerating growth in public spending. The first major driver is defence, which faces increased pressure as the government responds to a more fraught geopolitical reality on the world stage. These global tensions require heightened military readiness and strategic investments that strain national budgets.

Also read Inflation Hits 4.3% as Chalmers Weighs Spending Cuts and Rate Rise Looms

The second critical factor is the National Disability Insurance Scheme, commonly known as the NDIS. Bartos describes it as a herculean task for the government to halve the growth rate of this scheme to just 6% per year. Although the scheme expanded considerably during the pandemic, those elevated levels have not returned to previous norms, continuing to drive up costs.

Health spending is the third major contributor, fueled by a more generous pharmaceutical benefits scheme and new budgeting for hospital funding deals with state governments. Additionally, spending on the broader care economy beyond the NDIS is climbing rapidly. Interest payments on the expanding national debt are also adding to the total public expenditure burden.

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Impact on Inflation and Monetary Policy

Public expenditure as a share of the economy has now reached its highest level since the early 1980s, excluding the extraordinary period associated with the pandemic. This level of spending is contributing to inflationary pressures, making the job of the Reserve Bank more difficult. Inflation remains well above the central bank's 2.5% target, with underlying inflation ticking higher to 3.7% by the quarterly measure.

These figures have led many observers to believe that a fourth interest rate hike on Tuesday is effectively a done deal. While fuel prices surged by 24% over the year to September and accounted for one percentage point of the overall price increase, the underlying economic conditions suggest persistent inflation. The transport segment specifically felt the impact of soaring fuel costs, but core inflation remains sticky.

Economic Analysis and Political Response

Stephen Smith, a partner at Deloitte Access Economics, argues that rising spending would have occurred regardless of who held government power. He notes that the world is a complicated place and the Australian economy is more difficult to manage today. There are increased calls for the government to play a bigger role in sectors like care, which did not exist to the same extent in the past.

However, Smith emphasizes that this does not offer a blank cheque for unlimited spending. He argues that the issue is not just the level of spending but the budget position. Running a budget deficit adds demand into the economy and is stimulatory, while a surplus takes demand out. Recent budget papers show a deficit just shy of $10 billion in 2024-25, $22.3 billion in 2025-26, and an expected shortfall of $31.5 billion in the current financial year.

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Political attacks on the government have been relentless, with opposition figures claiming that out-of-control spending is forcing families and small businesses to pay more. In response, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has unveiled a four-year, $31 billion savings package. This plan involves cutting what critics call Labor's climate bureaucracy, including ending subsidies for home batteries and electric vehicles.

The debate also touches on whether high spending makes the country less dynamic and more prone to inflation. Some economists suggest that government spending on infrastructure can draw workers away from other projects, causing crowding-out effects. However, Bartos notes that it is difficult to point to direct evidence of this as a wholesale issue. The challenge remains for the government to run a tight fiscal strategy while meeting the growing demands placed upon public services.