Government Spends Millions on Security for CFMEU Administrators Amid Organised Crime Threats

Revelations show the Australian government has paid millions for personal protection for CFMEU administrators and former Minister Murray Watt after credible death threats from criminal elements. The union was placed into administration in 2024 over allegations of operating as a criminal syndicate.

The federal government has allocated millions of dollars for personal security for administrators of the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union ( CFMEU ) following its placement into administration.

It has also been revealed that former Minister Murray Watt required protection after introducing the legislation that triggered the administration. Under questioning in a Senate committee, it was disclosed that the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations (DEWR) paid approximately $3.8 million for personal protection for former administrator Mark Irving during his 20-month tenure. Irving, who dismissed hundreds of union members, faced credible death threats from organized criminal elements.

His successor, Michael Crosby, is slated to receive $5.3 million over two years for similar security measures. Watt acknowledged that he and Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus also needed security, though the latter was not government-funded. Watt described the threats as coming from criminal groups whose business model was disrupted by the government's intervention.

DEWR officials confirmed that the Australian Federal Police deemed the threats against Irving to be credible and from individuals with both the means and motive to execute them. Crosby praised Irving's reform efforts and indicated the union is now entering a new implementation phase requiring different administrative skills. The CFMEU was placed into administration in 2024 amid allegations that it operated as a criminal syndicate, a situation that has reportedly cost Victorian taxpayers billions





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CFMEU Administration Mark Irving Murray Watt Organised Crime Security Death Threats Australian Government Union Corruption

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