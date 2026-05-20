Government tax changes impact Australian startups and entrepreneurs

The CEO of the Careers Department, Samantha Devlin, expresses concern about the proposed changes to capital gains tax under the budget, fearing it could disincentivize young business builders. Investment banker John Wylie also voices his concern about the indiscriminate way in which tax will be applied across all types of businesses.

JACOB GREBER POLITICAL EDITOR: Caught in the middle of the budget brawl over capital gains tax changes Samantha Devlin is CEO of the Careers Department an online startup that helps students figure out what they want to do with their lives.

Samantha Devlin CEO The Careers Department: We work with 280,000 students around Australia and at last look just over 14000 of those students have listed either entrepreneurship the startup space or they want to start their own business as their career ambition. JACOB GREBER: Devlin s company which she and her business partner bootstrapped into life a decade ago is among a group of newwave Australian founders worried about government plans to change CGT.

Samantha Devlin: It has taken a lot of work to grow appetite and excitement in school leavers to want to enter that space. So for us my worry is that the proposed changes for the costbased indexation for capital gains tax might disincentivize that cohort from wanting to jump in and take the risk and start their own business.

JACOB GREBER: She is one of a group of founders under 40 who published an open letter to the Prime Minister today saying they have been ambushed with a massive tax increase that won t make housing cheaper but will suck the ambition drive and hope out of the hearts of young business builders. John Wylie Investment Banker: It s an indiscriminate tax. It affects all types of businesses you know.

It will affect not only investment in technology businesses and AI businesses for the future that can grow the economy but it ll impact clean technology businesses that are central to the energy transition. JACOB GREBER: From young owners to the top end of town the backlash against higher taxes on business assets and wealth has been fierce.

Exacerbated by a flurry of online memes inaccurately claiming the government will seize 47 cents of every dollar made by investors and business owners. SPEAKER SPEAKER SPEAKER: The biggest problem is this government simply does not understand how Australians are working today how they are investing today. TIM WILSON Shadow Treasurer: The government has basically given up on growth.

They are not interested that is not their priority and most of the budget measures they ve introduced have been focused explicitly on redistribution. CHRIS MINNS: Whether it s in this budget or it s in the future we do need to make sure that we re doing everything we can to hand more money back to working Australians. JIM CHALMERS: Well first of all that s not how marginal tax rates work.

One of the problems with our tax system right now is it s out of whack. It doesn t reward work sufficiently which is why we re cutting taxes five times in three different ways and the treatment of people who earn income from assets has become out of whack as well. And so we re taking some difficult decisions to fix that.

JIM CHALMERS TREASURER: There s a world of difference between passive investment in property which doesn t for the most part grow the economy and create new jobs and investment in startups and new businesses and real businesses that do create jobs and grow the economy. JOHN WYLIE INVESTMENT BANKER: My argument is that there s no reason why entrepreneurs should be taxed exactly the same as people sitting on their backsides buying and selling properties





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Capital Gains Tax Budget 2022 Entrepreneurship Startups Tax Incentives Young Business Builders

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