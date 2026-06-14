Government to make drone exemption permanent after shark attack

The government has granted a temporary exemption for drones to be flown over Coogee Beach to aid in shark mitigation after a woman was left fighting for her life in hospital following a shark attack. Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty said the government would work to make the exemption permanent.

A ban on drones will be temporarily lifted at Coogee Beach to allow Surf Life Saving NSW to scan for sharks following a terrifying attack that left a woman fighting for her life in hospital.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) bans drones from being flown at Coogee because the beach is in the flight path of commercial airlines, but granted a temporary exemption on Sunday in response to the attack. Coogee Beach remains closed after a shark attack left a female swimmer in a critical condition in Sydney. Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty said the government would work to make the exemption permanent.

We're working with Surf Life Saving New South Wales to make sure that we can embrace this technology above our beaches, she said. Moriarty said the government was funding Surf Life Saving NSW to train staff to pilot drones and for the purchase of two new drones.

Aviation expert Neil Hansford said he couldn't see why the exemption couldn't be made permanent, so long as the exemption was for Surf Life Saving NSW or emergency services, and manned by qualified pilots. You can't use drones at Coogee because it's under the flight path onto the short runway at Mascot.

This sort of ban is not uncommon, he said. if they accepted a fixed rule not to fly them above, say 500 feet or 1000 feet, and limited them to that, I think it would be easily negotiated. One thousand feet would be very safe, he added. People flying drones have flown into the path of helicopters … they're a bloody nuisance, said Hansford.

The shark mitigation programme that we've been running as a government is very different over the last 12 months than it has been over the last few years, and it will be different again in the next 12 months as we embrace drones, particularly drones that use AI and that are unmanned, and as we embrace this technology, we want to make sure that it can be available on every beach, so that that access by CASA has been granted today, and we'll work with them to make sure that that's permanent. Moriarty wouldn't rule out seeking advice on shark culls, however stressed the focus would be on technology.

She said the government's shark mitigation program would evolve over the next year as the government embraced the use of unmanned AI drone





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Coogee Beach Surf Life Saving NSW Shark Attack Drone Exemption Minister For Agriculture Tara Moriarty

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman in Critical Condition After Shark Bite at Coogee BeachA woman in her thirties suffered serious arm and leg injuries after a shark attacked her while swimming at Coogee Beach in Sydney. She was pulled from the water by bystanders, received first aid, and was airlifted to St Vincent's Hospital. Beaches in the Randwick area were closed and authorities searched for the shark.

Read more »

Woman in critical condition after shark bite on Coogee BeachA shark attack at Coogee Beach left a woman in her thirties with serious leg and arm injuries and in critical condition, prompting emergency evacuation and community shock.

Read more »

Woman in critical condition after shark attack at Coogee BeachA woman in her 30s is in a critical condition after being bitten by a shark at Coogee Beach in Sydney's eastern suburbs. The incident occurred on a tranquil morning at the beach, which was disturbed by chaos, blood, and sirens.

Read more »

Shark Attack at Coogee Beach Leaves Woman Critical, Drone Footage Captures Wobbegong in Shallow WatersA woman was severely injured in a shark attack at Coogee Beach, with a three-metre wobbegong shark spotted nearby for 30-45 minutes. A drone operator captured the scene, showing the shark circling close to shore. The victim remains in critical condition. Experts call for increased drone surveillance to prevent future incidents.

Read more »