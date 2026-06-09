Government Under Fire for Rushing Tax Reforms Through Parliament

The federal government's plan to pass controversial tax reforms, including changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax, before the July 2 break has drawn sharp criticism. Business groups and Coalition senators accuse Labor of an $80 billion tax grab that will harm small businesses and the economy, while Labor insists the reforms are essential for housing affordability.

The federal government is facing mounting criticism over its plan to push controversial tax reforms through Parliament before the July 2 break. Business groups have accused Labor of needlessly and recklessly rushing the process, with Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie labelling the reforms an $80 billion tax grab.

McKenzie questioned why the government was attempting to proceed with only two days of Senate scrutiny, arguing that the reforms would hurt small businesses while doing little to help Australians break into the housing market. Millions of small businesses in this country work day in and day out, they do not take profit but reinvest it back into their business for decades so they can grow and employ more people.

No longer will our tax system encourage Australians to work hard, reinvest in their business, and grow because of these changes, McKenzie said. She also questioned why the changes were not announced before the election and why a broader review had not been undertaken to assess potential impacts on businesses and the wider community.

McKenzie called for an appropriate inquiry and review, not a slam through in two days, which she described as disrespectful to the millions of Australians in small business. She noted that with this budget, every day there seems to be a new problem the government had not thought about.

That is the problem with rushing these things through, and the unintended consequences will be significant and will not just impact small businesses but the whole economy, because small business drives the economy. The criticism comes as Labor seeks to pass legislation implementing major changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax concessions announced in last month's federal budget. Under the reforms, negative gearing will be limited to new residential property builds from 2027-2028.

Existing investment properties will retain current arrangements until they are sold. The government has also confirmed the 50 per cent capital gains tax discount will be replaced by an inflation-adjusted indexation model from July 2027, while the family home will remain exempt. Labor MP Josh Burns defended the reforms, arguing the changes are needed to address housing affordability and boost housing supply.

Too many young Australians are turning up to auctions and facing huge prices when they are competing with investors that have huge subsidies supporting them, Burns said. He stated that the Senate inquiry was a standard part of the parliamentary process and rejected suggestions the government was failing to consult stakeholders. Burns said Labor had engaged with small businesses, large businesses, and investment groups as it worked through the reforms.

The Coalition has threatened to withhold support for changes to the National Disability Insurance Scheme as leverage against the tax package. However, McKenzie acknowledged the NDIS required reform provided it was subject to proper parliamentary scrutiny. The debate comes a month after Treasurer Jim Chalmers handed down the federal budget, describing the housing measures as part of the government's plan to improve affordability for first-home buyers.

The rushed timeline has sparked broader concerns about the government's legislative strategy and its impact on democratic processes. Critics argue that pushing through such significant tax changes with minimal debate undermines the role of the Senate as a house of review. Small business owners across the country have expressed anxiety about the potential financial consequences, fearing that the reforms will reduce incentives for investment and growth.

Economists are divided on the likely effects, with some supporting the aim to curb speculative investment in housing while others warn of unintended side effects on rental supply and property prices. The government maintains that the reforms are carefully designed to target investor behaviour without damaging the broader economy. As the parliamentary debate intensifies, all eyes are on the Senate crossbench, which will hold the balance of power.

The outcome will have profound implications for Australia's housing market and fiscal policy. With the July 2 deadline looming, the government faces a critical test of its ability to manage contentious legislation through a divided parliament.

Additionally, industry groups have weighed in, with the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry warning that the reforms could stifle investment in rental housing, exacerbating the housing shortage. The Property Council of Australia has called for a more measured approach, suggesting that the government should consider the long-term implications for housing supply and affordability.

On the other hand, some community housing advocates have praised the reforms as a step towards a fairer tax system. They argue that the current negative gearing and capital gains tax concessions disproportionately benefit wealthy investors and inflate property prices. The debate continues as the government pushes forward, with the outcome uncertain in a finely balanced Senate. The next few days will determine whether the reforms pass as planned or are significantly amended or delayed





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Tax Reforms Negative Gearing Capital Gains Tax Housing Affordability Parliamentary Scrutiny

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